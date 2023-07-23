Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine took back 50% of territory that Russia occupied, Blinken says

byOrysia Hrudka
23/07/2023
In a recent interview with CNN cited by Reuters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged Ukraine’s success in recapturing approximately half of the territory initially overtaken by Russia during the invasion. He also emphasized that Kyiv still has “a very hard fight” ahead to reclaim additional areas.

Blinken pointed out that, “It’s already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized,” though he underscored that this is still a relatively early phase of the counteroffensive and it will be challenging. He stated, “It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking I think at several months.”

