Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Romania condemns Russia’s attack on port of Reni near the border

byOrysia Hrudka
24/07/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, condemned Russia’s recent strike on the port infrastructure of the city of Reni near the country’s border, warning of security risks in the Black Sea.

“This recent escalation pose serious risks to the security in the Black Sea. It also affects further Ukrainian grain transit and thus the global food security,” he wrote.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command reported that on the night of July 24, Russian forces launched another strike on the Odesa Oblast. According to Ukrainian military, the attack targeted the port infrastructure along the Danube River.

As a result of the strikes, a grain hangar was destroyed, and reservoirs for storing other cargoes were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the military administration of Odesa Oblast, reported that six port employees were injured during the attack. Four of them were hospitalized with injuries.

According to Kiper, the Russian terrorists carried out the attack on the Danube port infrastructure using “Shahed-136” drones, and three drones were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces.

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration also condemned Russia’s attack on the port infrastructure along the Danube.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts