Romania condemns Russia’s attack on port of Reni near the border

President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, condemned Russia’s recent strike on the port infrastructure of the city of Reni near the country’s border, warning of security risks in the Black Sea.

“This recent escalation pose serious risks to the security in the Black Sea. It also affects further Ukrainian grain transit and thus the global food security,” he wrote.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command reported that on the night of July 24, Russian forces launched another strike on the Odesa Oblast. According to Ukrainian military, the attack targeted the port infrastructure along the Danube River.

As a result of the strikes, a grain hangar was destroyed, and reservoirs for storing other cargoes were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the military administration of Odesa Oblast, reported that six port employees were injured during the attack. Four of them were hospitalized with injuries.

According to Kiper, the Russian terrorists carried out the attack on the Danube port infrastructure using “Shahed-136” drones, and three drones were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces.

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration also condemned Russia’s attack on the port infrastructure along the Danube.