15 killed in Russia’s missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces have launched a strike on Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the meeting with UN Security Council on 24 August.

“50 people have been injured. Rescuers are working. But unfortunately, the number of dead may still increase. This is how we live every day. This is how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council,” Zelenskyy added.