Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1089: Ukraine faces territory loss in Trump-Putin deal as war damage hits $170 billion

Exclusives

Russia destroying Ukraine’s cultural heritage is not a bug—it’s a feature of Putin’s war. Russian forces have damaged or destroyed 451 museums, libraries, and religious buildings since February 2022, following the Kremlin’s official line that Ukrainian national identity is merely “a disorder of the mind.”

US says “no Minsk 3.0” while proposing exact same trap: What you need to know. History repeats itself: As US officials declare they won’t accept “Minsk 3.0,” they’re proposing the exact conditions that made Minsk a springboard for Russia’s full invasion. Leaked documents reveal how Russia turns peace talks into weapons of war.

Military

Soviet-flagged Russian tank column meets devastating defeat in Kursk (video). Using mines and drones, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian marines’ attack involving over ten tanks and company-sized personnel in the west of the Ukrainian-held area.

ISW: Russian advance near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk slows as focus may shift to Kostiantynivka in 2025. The slowdown may be due to the deterioration of frontline Russian units and intensified Ukrainian drone operations in the area, per ISW.

Ukrainians reclaim Pishchane near Pokrovsk from Russian occupation, military confirms. The village was liberated days ago, but the military has confirmed the liberation only now due to operational security, following the announcement by the country’s leader.

Russian drone attack injures civilian in Mykolaiv, missiles target Odesa. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted most of the Russian drones in 10 regions. Also, Russia fired two ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea.

As of 16 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 858390 (+1730)

Tanks: 10073 (+5)

APV: 21011 (+84)

Artillery systems: 23185 (+11)

MLRS: 1283

Anti-aircraft systems: 1067

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 25377 (+36)

Cruise missiles : 3063

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 37456 (+77)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine pairs obsolete Soviet grenades with commercial drones adding 3D-printed fins, as Pentagon takes notes. RAND experts report that Ukraine’s integration of commercial tech, from drones to AI systems, offers the Pentagon valuable lessons in defense procurement.

WSJ: Russia’s new intel dept orchestrates attacks across Europe. GRU Special Tasks Department’s operations included attempted killings, sabotage, and a plot to put incendiary devices on planes, reflecting Moscow’s wartime footing against the West.

Even at war, Ukraine makes weapons faster and cheaper than EU, says Danish PM. Mette Frederiksen urges the EU to cut bureaucracy to better support Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion and strengthen its own defense capabilities.

International

European leaders to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership if Russia breaches peace deal as no security guarantees for Kyiv are still announced. With doubts swirling around the US’s ceasefire push, European leaders are considering Ukraine’s automatic NATO entry as a crucial safeguard against Russian aggression.

Bloomberg: Trump pushes for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire by Easter. Trump’s swift ceasefire efforts in Ukraine has sparked concerns among allies, who fear that the US’s “realistic” stance on territorial issues may undermine Ukraine’s security and weaken NATO’s resolve.

Polish PM in Munich: “Never again” to appeasement of aggressor as Trump pushes quick peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. His warning comes as US officials push for peace talks while excluding European allies. European leaders prepare for an emergency Paris summit to discuss their response to Trump’s Russia negotiations.

Next week may be pivotal for Ukraine peace efforts as Trump’s peace strategy faces European resistance. European leaders scramble to ensure they are not sidelined in shaping the war’s outcome.

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit. In the coming days, Trump’s officials will meet with Russians in Saudi Arabia behind Ukraine’s back.

EU needs special envoy for Ukraine after US blocks Europe’s peace role, two leaders say. The leaders of Finland and Croatia are calling on the EU to appoint a special envoy for Ukraine, mirroring the role of the US’ Kellogg.

Sikorski says EU will not form a united army despite Russian threat. The Polish FM dismissed the notion of merging EU national armies into a single force, but stressed the need for Europe to reinforce its military capabilities and invest in defense production.

European leaders to hold emergency summit on Ukraine as Trump pushes for talks with Russia. The EU and UK leaders will meet in Paris following the US move to initiate separate peace talks with Russia, while Ukraine warns against exclusion from negotiations about its future.

Rubio and Lavrov hold phone call, but accounts on Ukraine and sanctions differ. Russia emphasized economic issues, particularly sanctions relief, while the US focused on finding solutions to the war in Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Chornobyl officials warn of radiation risk from repeated Russian strikes. Ukraine reports no radioactive releases following a Russian drone strike on Chornobyl’s New Safe Confinement, but officials warn repeated attacks could trigger contamination. The powerful explosive damaged key structural elements of the protective shelter. IAEA Director General Grossi has condemned the attack as a ‘very serious incident’ amid growing nuclear safety concerns.

Russia’s war damage nears $170 Billion as strikes devastate Ukraine’s houses, schools, energy infrastructure. Businesses, healthcare and cultural objects have been also affected.

Chechnya holds 150 Ukrainian soldiers, reportedly uses POWs as human shields. “Ukraine’s prisoner affairs office reports more than 150 of its soldiers are being held captive in Grozny, where Chechen authorities use them as human shields at military facilities. The Red Cross has been denied access to verify prisoners’ conditions.

Political and Legal Developments

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not legally recognize its occupied territries as part of Russia. While the Ukrainian leader remains open to diplomatic solutions, he firmly rejects any recognition of Russian-occupied territories.

Trump-Putin deal may leave Ukraine without 20% of its territory and security guarantees. Ukraine faces the prospect of ceding one-fifth of its territory and losing Western security protection under a peace plan privately negotiated between Trump and Putin. European allies were blindsided by the bilateral talks. British military officials condemned the American approach, with one calling their counterparts ‘bastards’ for bypassing NATO allies.

Ukraine rejects US proposal demanding half of its mineral resources. The Trump administration sought 50% of Ukraine’s minerals as compensation for past donated aid, but Kyiv refused, demanding security assurances.

Slovakia’s pro-Russian PM accuses grandmother activist of plotting coup. Robert Fico accused pro-Ukrainian activist Lucia Stasselova of plotting a government overthrow based on her photo with a Georgian Legion commander.

Ukraine begins cooperation with Trump’s team on peace efforts, Zelenskyy says. Putin will try to “prolong the war,” but “true peace is possible,” the Ukrainian President says.

Zelenskyy warns of potential Russian summer offensive on Europe, urges European role in peace talks. The Ukrainian leader urges European participation in peace talks as US-Russia negotiations proceed without allied input. His warning comes as Europe seeks its own envoy for Ukraine amid exclusion from US-led discussions with Russia.

