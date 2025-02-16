3 Peace talks that led to full invasion: how did that happen?

Think of it like a chess game where one player keeps offering a “draw” – but only after capturing your pieces and positioning for a better attack. This is exactly what Russia does, through what military analysts call “escalation dominance.”

Let’s see how this worked with Minsk:

In February 2014, Ukraine toppled a Russian-backed dictator during the Euromaidan revolution. Russia responded by occupying Crimea with “little green men” — soldiers without insignia. Then Russia fueled a war in eastern Ukraine using irregular forces like the Wagner private military company, creating puppet “republics” to maintain deniability.

But by June 2014, Ukraine started winning. President Poroshenko sent Russia a detailed peace plan that could have quickly resolved the conflict: clear steps for demilitarization and local governance.

Russia’s response? Invading Ukraine with the regular Russian army. In August 2014, Russian troops trapped Ukrainian units at Ilovaisk, executing many Ukrainian soldiers who had been promised safe passage. This massacre forced Ukraine to accept Minsk-1 – an agreement weaker than Poroshenko’s original plan.

When Minsk-1 still left too much room for genuine peace, Russia systematically violated the ceasefire. Then in January 2015, Russia launched a massive offensive at Debaltseve, using this military pressure to force an even worse deal: Minsk-2.

Minsk-2 contained none of Poroshenko’s quick conflict resolution measures. Instead, it contained provisions to legitimize Russia’s puppet “republics,” with Ukraine footing the bill and permanently enshrining this Russian enclave in Ukraine’s constitution.

It was a strategy to create a zone of permanent conflict and Russian influence, moving toward Russia’s final goal – dominance over Ukraine and resurrecting its empire.