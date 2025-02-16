WSJ: Russia’s new intel dept orchestrates attacks across Europe

Russia has created a new covert unit, known as the Department of Special Tasks (SSD), conducting attacks across Europe and other regions, WSJ reports, referring to Western intelligence officials. The unit, established in 2023, operates from Russia’s GRU military-intelligence headquarters on Moscow’s outskirts, known as the aquarium.

Russia wages an undeclared war against the West through covert operations, destabilization, and hybrid tactics, while the West’s weak response enables Moscow to violate international law, undermine global security, and attack Ukraine, its primary target, without facing significant consequences.

The department is reportedly led by Col-Gen Andrey Averyanov and his deputy, Lt-Gen Ivan Kasianenko. Western intelligence officials say Kasianenko coordinated the 2018 Skripal poisoning in the UK and now oversees covert operations in Europe and Wagner operations in Africa.

According to WSJ, James Appathurai, Deputy Assistant Secretary-General of NATO for Hybrid Warfare noted:

“Russia believes it is in conflict with what it calls ‘the collective West’ and is acting accordingly, up to and including threatening us with nuclear attack and building up its military.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports as “completely unsubstantiated accusations,” WSJ says.

According to Western intelligence officials, the SSD has been behind multiple recent attacks, including:

The threat level prompted US officials to intervene. According to US and Russian officials, then national security adviser Jake Sullivan and CIA chief William Burns contacted Russian leaders last August to halt the attacks.

Some US officials, including Sen. Tom Cotton and former CIA officer Nick Thompson, advocate for enhanced covert responses to Russian operations.

European Union officials sanctioned a unit of the department in December for orchestrating “coups, assassinations, bombings, and cyberattacks” in Europe. The US State Department offers rewards up to $10 million for information about five members accused of cyberattacks on Ukraine.

