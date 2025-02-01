Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1073: Ukraine boosts artillery production 25-fold with Danish aid

Exclusives

Estonia’s Ambassador: We want Ukraine to defeat Russia. NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine, says Ambassador Annely Kolk

Military

Frontline report: Russian commanders handcuff soldiers to prevent desertion near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian drones expose mass casualties as wave after wave of Russian assaults is crushed by artillery and reconnaissance-guided strikes.

ISW: Ukrainians advance in Kharkiv Oblast and near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, Russians in few Donetsk directions. Ukrainians regained lost positions near Kharkiv and Pokrovsk, while Russians advanced near Donetsk’s Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and seized an island in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine strikes major Lukoil refinery in Volgograd Oblast in continued drone attack spree. Russian regions reported numerous explosions and alleged drone interceptions as Ukrainian forces conducted extensive strikes, focusing on the Volgograd facility.

Reuters: Russia advances “day and night” at Pokrovsk – while for the first time sparing troops and artillery. Moscow has abandoned its “trademark” mass assaults in favor of small-unit tactics and reduced artillery fire.

As of 31 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 837610 (+1670)

Tanks: 9893 (+3)

APV: 20631 (+17)

Artillery systems: 22445 (+33)

MLRS: 1265 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1050

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 23573 (+63)

Cruise missiles: 3054

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 35552 (+101)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine introduces new domestic drone Hromylo for military operations. The Hromylo UAV system offers enhanced operational flexibility for front-line units.

AI-powered drones to help demine Ukrainian farmlands. Ukraine’s agricultural giant Nibulon partners with Safe Pro to deploy AI-powered drones for detecting explosives on contaminated farmland and restoring food production.

Ukrainian gunners praise CAESAR howitzers’ precision and mobility. The Ukrainian 55th Artillery Brigade effectively utilizes CAESAR howitzers against Russian forces near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, the focal point of Russia’s months-long offensive.

Forbes: Ukraine’s new long-range drones capable of round-trip bombing missions. Ukraine’s long-range drones are shifting from one-way attacks to reusable precision bombers.

International

Orbán no longer alone: Rising nationalist wave in Central Europe threatens EU unity, aid for Ukraine. A surge of nationalist victories across Central Europe is creating new obstacles for EU aid to Ukraine, as leaders in Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, and Hungary align with Viktor Orbán’s pro-Moscow stance amid mounting public frustration over war-related economic pressures.

German embassy delivers vehicles to three war-affected Kharkiv communities. It’s a part of the ongoing support including recent $9 mn in generators.

Finland allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth almost $ 866 million. Finland authorized its 27th military aid package to Ukraine on 31 January, bringing total defense assistance to $2.6 billion.

Prague seeks EU allies for fresh Ukraine ammo procurement initiative in 2025. Czech FM Lipavský seeks EU partner support, while exploring funding mechanisms to maximize artillery ammunition purchases for Ukrainian forces.

Sydney film festival faces backlash over screening of propaganda documentary humanizing Russian war criminals. Despite Ukraine’s protests, the Antenna Documentary Film Festival has confirmed the screening of Russians at War documentary at the film festival.

EU dismisses FT report on linking Russian gas transit resumption talks to potential Ukraine peace deal. The EU maintains its position on gradually eliminating Russian gas imports while separating energy decisions from peace talk considerations.

VOA: West must abandon “democratic Russia” hope even after potential peace talks, say experts. Western experts warn that containing Russia’s imperial ambitions requires a generational strategy shift, with Ukraine’s military success becoming crucial for genuine peace negotiations rather than forced capitulation.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian ballistic missiles on Odesa injure three people, damage five museums, philharmonic. Russian missiles struck Odesa’s historic centre on the evening of 31 Jan, damaging five cultural institutions and injuring three people, including a 17-year-old boy.

Half million left Ukraine in 2024, labor shortages to continue – National Bank. Security risks and infrastructure damage drove another half million Ukrainians abroad in 2024, official data shows. Returns not expected before 2026

Political and Legal Developments

Russian gang steals $214,000 in crypto from Ukrainian in violent Bali robbery. “Russian criminals ambush Ukrainian in Bali, stealing $214,000 in cryptocurrency through violent kidnapping and forced Binance transfer, as Indonesian police launch investigation.

Norway-flagged ship with all-Russian crew seized over Baltic cable damage. Norwegian authorities seized Silver Dania with Russian crew at Latvia’s request, while Swedish investigators focus on Maltese-flagged vessel Vezhen.

Failed sanctions policy on Belarus strengthens Putin’s grip on country – Bloomberg. Western sanctions against Belarus have failed their original goals and are pushing the country closer to Moscow, Bloomberg reports.

New Developments

Russia’s new Black Sea base could force Georgia into Ukraine war, WJS warns. Satellite images show Russia building a naval base in breakaway Abkhazia after losing one-third of its Black Sea fleet to Ukrainian attacks.

Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for war documentary. A documentary by Mstyslav Chernov about Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive near Bakhmut received top recognition at America’s leading independent film festival.

Denmark helps Ukraine boost artillery production 25-fold, Defense News reports. Ukrainian factories now deliver howitzers in 60 days at $2.5 million per unit – compared to years of wait time and €4.2 million price tags from European manufacturers – as a Danish initiative channels Western aid directly to local weapons production.

North Koreans forge tuberculosis certificates to escape Russian front. Desperate North Korean families are paying up to $500 for forged tuberculosis certificates—500 times the average monthly government salary—as mounting casualties in Russia’s war drive citizens to extreme measures to protect their relatives.

North Korean troops train new soldiers in Russia after heavy losses. Battle-experienced North Korean soldiers are creating a new combat force in Russia’s rear areas, raising concerns about an expanding military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang following heavy losses in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine expects new F-16 delivery from Netherlands in 2025. Ukraine’s Defense Minister met his Dutch counterpart in the Netherlands, visited F-16 ground personnel training facilities, discussed defense industry cooperation.

