Ukrainian gunners praise CAESAR howitzers’ precision and mobility

The Ukrainian 55th Artillery Brigade effectively utilizes CAESAR howitzers against Russian forces near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, the focal point of Russia’s months-long offensive.
byYuri Zoria
31/01/2025
A Ukrainian CAESAR howitzer crew fires on Russian infantry. Screenshot: Donbas.Realii
Ukrainian gunners praise CAESAR howitzers’ precision and mobility

French-supplied 155mm CAESAR wheeled self-propelled artillery systems have emerged as one of the longest-range weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners, RFE/RL’s project Donbas.Realii reports in a reportage from the area of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. These systems can accurately engage targets at distances up to 40 kilometers.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

During operations with the Ukrainian 55th Separate Artillery Brigade, artilleryman Artem explained that artillery accounts for 70% of all targets in their sector.

“CAESAR can always operate. Mud, swamp, rain, snow, frost – this self-propelled artillery system goes out and fires,” Artem told Donbas.Realii, noting that FPV drones are also important, but are dependent on the weather and can be suppressed with electronic warfare systems.

The Pokrovsk direction currently sees the highest number of CAESAR combat deployments, primarily engaging Russian infantry attempting to storm approaches to the city of Pokrovsk itself, as Russian forces rarely employ equipment in this area.

I haven’t observed enemy BMPs for a long time – meaning many of their equipment types have already been destroyed,” Artem explained. He highlighted the diverse ammunition types available, including high-explosive, cluster, and precision-guided Excalibur rounds, noting their high percentage of direct hits.

On 20 January, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, told Radio Liberty that Russian forces were attempting to encircle Pokrovsk from the west. The following day, he reported on the national telethon that the Russian advance was slowing down.

CAESAR’s capabilities

The French system’s fire control system allows pre-programming target coordinates, with automatic terrain adaptation enabling rapid deployment. During the observed mission, the task completion time was approximately 5 minutes.

Gunner Andrii emphasized the system’s capabilities:

“It’s very maneuverable and very precise. It has automatic targeting. This self-propelled artillery system is very different from Soviet weapon samples.”

According to OSINT portal Oryx, tracking the confirmed losses of the equipment, between May 2022 and January 2024, Russian forces destroyed five CAESAR systems and damaged three.

In early October 2023, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced a contract for 12 additional systems for Ukraine. French media, citing the French Ministry of Defense, reported that Ukrainian forces had received about 60 CAESARs, with approximately 80 more expected by the end of 2024.

