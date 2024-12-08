Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1019: Trump signals possible aid cuts for Ukraine when he takes office

Exclusives

Assad’s fall makes a mockery of Putin. But it may not be all doom and gloom for Putin’s regime – or his war on Ukraine

Assad’s collapse shatters Russian global power dreams. The collapse of the Syrian project continues to destroy the myth of Russian “invincibility” and demonstrates the limitations of its global influence.

Military

Ukrainian soldiers hold ground in Donetsk Oblast but face risk of encirclement near Uspenivka on Kurakhove front. Ukrainian defense forces on the Kurakhove front face an increasingly critical situation as Russian troops advance, threatening to encircle key positions.

ISW: Russians resume offensive to capture Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk from south. Russian forces focus on advancing through Novotroitske and Shevchenko to cut major highways and force Ukrainian withdrawal from the city.

Ukrainian soldiers clear Chasiv Yar district from Russian troops as fighting intensifies in urban areas. Ukrainian defenders prioritize operations carefully while ensuring minimal risk to the city’s remaining residents.

Forbes: Ukrainians use “absurd” tactics in Toretsk as the last chance to save it from Russians. As Russian forces occupy high-rises in Toretsk, Ukrainian troops have developed an unconventional response: demolishing entire buildings to force out enemy positions.

As of 8 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 753370 (+1460)

Tanks: 9519 (+5)

APV: 19571 (+36)

Artillery systems: 21058 (+3)

MLRS: 1253

Anti-aircraft systems: 1023

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20071 (+29)

Cruise missiles : 2857

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30965 (+17)

Intelligence and Technology

New Ukrainian “Hell” missile-drone likely designed for striking critical Russian ground targets, expert says.

Ukraine enhances strike capabilities with FPV drone carriers as naval warfare intensifies. The Ukrainian Navy introduces unmanned surface vehicles carrying FPV drones, advancing their ability to target Russian ships and coastal infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Ukraine lacks weapons for its F-16s against Russian Su-34 bombers, air expert says. Ukrainian aviation expert Kryvolap says the lack of advanced airborne radar and suitable missiles limits the fighters to targeting drones and missiles.

Ukrainian intel: Russia evacuates military bases as Assad regime falls in Syria. Russian navy’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich and cargo vessel Engineer Trubin departed Tartus on Dec. 8, amid ongoing emergency airlifts of matériel from Khmeimim airbase, per the report.

International

Trump signals that cutting US aid to Ukraine is “possible” when he takes office. Donald Trump indicates that reducing US aid to Ukraine could be a “possible” decision, depending on his administration’s priorities.

Ukraine urges Syria’s new leadership to sever ties with Moscow as Assad’s regime collapses. While Syria’s political landscape shifts, Ukraine stresses the importance of removing Russian forces for lasting peace.

Pentagon unveils $ 988 mn Ukraine military aid as Biden speeds assistance before Trump transition. The package provides HIMARS ammunition, unmanned aerial systems, and equipment maintenance assistance, drawing from dwindling USAI funds.

IT Coalition raises nearly €500 million in aid for Ukraine. Established in September 2023, the Estonia-Luxembourg-led IT Coalition raised $510 million in its first year to bolster Ukraine’s military tech and comms.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia disrupts food supplies while devastating environment in Ukraine, international lawyers say in ICC. Legal experts report systematic obstruction of evacuations and theft of essential resources since 2022.

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russian attack, receives Prix Voltaire Award posthumously. The International Publishers Association honors Amelina’s legacy at the 34th Publishers Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, as her work continues to inspire the fight for freedom of expression.

Russia’s 74 drones fail to reach targets in Ukraine; other attacks kill 13, injure dozens of others. Drone debris wounded a woman. Russia’s Zaporizhzhia bombing left 10 dead, including children, and 27 injured, with 3 killed and 20 injured in separate attacks elsewhere.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukrainian army lost 43,000 soldiers since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Zelenskyy reveals. The President says 370,000 soldiers were wounded, with half returning to combat. Earlier US President-elect Trump claimed Ukraine’s “ridiculous” losses of 400,000 soldiers.

New Developments

Ukraine’s economic growth expected to reach 4% in 2024, but slow in 2025 due to labor shortages. A return to Black Sea trade boosts 2024 growth, but labor and energy constraints dampen longer-term prospects.

War will end when Putin admits Ukraine invasion failure, says Polish FM. Sikorski says Russia’s war will conclude when the Russian President recognizes the invasion as a mistake and accepts that his goals are unattainable at an acceptable cost.

Ukraine on Assad’s downfall: All who side with Putin will face this, for he always betrays. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Sybiha emphasizes the need for full efforts toward regional stabilization in Syria.

