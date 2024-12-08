War will end when Putin admits Ukraine invasion failure, says Polish FM

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski says Russia’s war in Ukraine will end when Russian President Vladimir Putin decides the invasion was a mistake and realizes he cannot achieve his goals at an “acceptable price,” Tagtik reports.
Sikorski emphasized that “For Putin, war is now a precondition for his rule, and probably for his physical existence, no price is too high for him.” According to him, “Putin doesn’t care about the number of Russians dying in ‘butchery attacks’ and the impoverishment of Russia.“
The Polish minister stated:
“Russia’s war in Ukraine will end when Putin realizes he’s no longer able to wage war,” adding that “Putin himself will die one way or another.”
Tagtik says, Anton Geraschenko, official advisor and former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, stressed:
“The war capabilities of the Russian economy and army aren’t unlimited.” He noted that “Helping Ukraine develop its defense industry is one way of weakening Russia.”
Geraschenko added that “Ukraine’s allies have the means to exhaust Russia and bring Ukraine closer to victory,” expressing gratitude to “Poland and all allies for standing by us as Ukraine defends the future of global democracy.”
Previously, military analyst Anders Puck Nielsen from the Royal Danish Defense College noted that Russia’s wartime economy is approaching a critical tipping point that could significantly impact its ability to sustain the war beyond 2025 or early 2026.
