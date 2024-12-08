Ukraine on Assad’s downfall: All who side with Putin will face this, for he always betrays

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has emphasized that all efforts must be made to stabilize the region following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, while warning other Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies of inevitable betrayal.

The Syrian government collapsed on 8 December, ending the Assad family’s 50-year rule as opposition forces entered Damascus after a 10-day offensive. This is a major setback for Russia, whose decade-long support for Assad secured access to the Tartus port and Khmeimim airbase, and for Iran, which also relied on Syria for regional operations.

Sybiha wrote on X on 8 December:

“Assad has fallen. This has always been and will be the fate of all dictators who bet on Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him.“

The minister stressed that “the main goal now is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.” He emphasized the necessity of making “all efforts to stabilize the region” and ensure inclusive political dialogue in Syria for functioning state institutions.

Sybiha added that Ukraine expresses readiness to pave the way for restoring relations in the future and confirms its support for the Syrian people.

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June 2022 after Assad’s regime recognized the so-called “independence” of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. This recognition acted as a pseudo-legal prelude to Russia’s claimed annexation of these regions, which Syria also endorsed.

In March 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Assad, as well as citizens of Russia, Iran, and Syria, and their companies.

