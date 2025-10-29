Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1343: UN declares Russian drone hunts of Ukrainian civilians crimes against humanity as Moscow’s isolation deepens

Exclusives

End of Ukraine’s “wunderwaffe” drones? Russian turtle tanks eat FPVs as 14 vehicles break through. A large Russian tank force attacked under the cover of bad weather on Monday. Half the force survived—and that might be enough.

Ukrainian businesses earn more, pay less—hurting the defense budget. Ukraine’s defense now depends entirely on taxes—yet businesses are paying less even as their revenues grow.

Ukraine needs aid, not arm deals. Ukraine is about to receive billions in aid—but may not get to decide how to spend it.

Military

Experts: Barracuda may give Poland 900-km range and could become Ukraine's next missile The missile can be fired from F‑15E, F‑18E/F, F‑16 platforms or from transport aircraft.

Russia storms Pokrovsk to sell victory to Trump's administration, Zelenskyy says Zelenskyy says Russia needs Pokrovsk only as a symbol to deceive the world into thinking Ukraine must retreat and surrender more land to the occupiers.

Russia to deploy military reservists to guard critical infrastructure amid escalating Ukrainian drone strikes Ukraine's long-range strikes have been increasingly targeting Russia's oil refineries and power facilities, forcing Moscow to acknowledge vulnerability hundreds of kilometers from the front.

Putin shifts Russia to year-round conscription after 346,000 losses in 2025 The new legislation requires military enlistment offices to process recruits continuously throughout the year, eliminating seasonal breaks.

Outnumbered eight to one, but Ukrainians still hold Pokrovsk Urban fighting is ongoing in the Donetsk Oblast city where 1,200 civilians remain trapped with evacuation routes blocked under Russian control.

Frontline report: Energy superpower Russia now buying gasoline as refining capacity collapses Russia, built on vast oilfields and resource exports, has become a fuel importer as Ukrainian strikes devastate its refining capacity. Belarus rail deliveries surged fourfold to 49,000 tons in September, while Moscow eliminated import duties and seized oligarch energy assets in increasingly desperate measures to keep pumps running.

Zelenskyy confirms Rafale fighter jet talks with France as Ukraine eyes three-fighter strategy Ukraine is holding negotiations with France over Rafale fighter jets as part of a planned shift from Soviet aircraft.

Ukrainian "Ghosts" strike again, wiping out Russian radars and SAM S-300V launcher in Donbas (video) The Defense Intelligence's elite drone unit continues its systematic destruction of Russian air defenses in occupied eastern and southern Ukraine.

Intelligence and technology

DJI Mavic 3 drones, vital for fire adjustment, become center of multi-million-dollar scandal in Ukraine Two agency officers and two private company representatives are accused of diverting millions from funds meant for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

One drone down, one disappeared: Estonia's allies used an anti-drone gun to stop one threat The Estonian military says two unknown drones flew in the immediate vicinity of a key base, but only one was shot — and vanished.

As Russian missiles target Ukraine's power grid, Czech energy tech quietly keeps the lights on The high-efficiency cogeneration units now deployed across Ukraine are designed to stabilize critical infrastructure under fire.

International

Zelenskyy accuses China of arming Russia despite Xi's personal assurances Ukraine's president says Chinese support, including weapons production machinery and mercenaries, is helping Moscow continue the war, and urges Beijing to pressure Russia to stop.

Frontline report: Russia faces economic isolation as coordinated Western sanctions cut off energy exports to India and China After Russia refused ceasefire terms and demanded Ukraine surrender territory without security guarantees, the United States canceled planned Trump-Putin talks and joined the UK and EU in launching the largest coordinated sanctions package since 2022, targeting Rosneft and Lukoil alongside 34 subsidiaries. Within hours, India suspended state oil imports and China's energy giants halted Russian crude purchases, isolating Moscow from buyers representing over 85% of its crude exports.

"Corrupt and ruthless" Russian agents deceived Kenyans into fighting in Ukraine – Nairobi Moscow's recruiters used "falsified information" and fake job contracts to lure Kenyan citizens into military service, with agents masquerading as Russian government officials.

Ukraine forms new international coalition under Russian fire Integrated with the European grid, Ukraine can import electricity while the coalition coordinates funding, equipment, and technical support to keep homes and industries running.

China's Yulong refinery lifts Russian crude imports to 400,000 barrels a day after EU, UK sanctions China's newest refinery is legally buying record Russian crude because US and European sanctions don't align.

Baltic network fuels Russia's Shadow Fleet, helping Moscow evade sanctions Two Baltic-linked bunker tankers refueled Russian oil ships hundreds of times between June 2024 and March 2025, a joint investigation shows, revealing how private firms exploit sanctions loopholes to keep Moscow's energy exports flowing.

Spain's latest drone incident joins wave of attacks across Europe — all since Russia's strike on Poland Flights were halted at Spain's Miguel Hernández Airport after a drone appeared near the runway, triggering a national investigation.

Latvia says it caught Russian-linked arsonists scouting targets, filming sensitive facilities, planning more fires Officials report that photos and videos of sites were sent to Russia as part of coordinated sabotage efforts.

Hungary plots anti-Ukraine axis with Slovakia and Czechia within the EU Pro-Russian Orbán seeks to coordinate with Czechia's Babiš and Slovakia's Fico, potentially undermining EU support for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia says everything is fine —but fuel crisis now hits another country Black markets for government-issued fuel coupons emerge in occupied Luhansk Oblast where local authorities resell gasoline at inflated prices.

Moscow is deliberately driving Ukrainians from their homes, UN investigators find UN investigators document torture, detentions, and confiscation of property, concluding these acts amount to inhuman treatment and war crimes.

Russia may be stockpiling drones for larger air attack—but its artillery and FPVs never stopped targeting frontline civilians: 3 killed, 13 injured While Ukraine's air defense took down most drones, Shaheds and Gerberas still struck civilian homes, schools, and infrastructure in six oblasts.

