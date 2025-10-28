Russia may be stockpiling drones for larger air attack—but its artillery and FPVs never stopped targeting frontline civilians: 3 killed, 13 injured

Russia launched an unusually small drone attack overnight on 27–28 October, using just 38 UAVs instead of a hundred or the hundreds typically deployed each night. But despite the reduced numbers, the explosive drones still caused damage across Ukraine. Moreover, other Russian attacks over the past 24 hours killed three civilians and injured at least 13 more with FPV drones, artillery, and air-dropped munitions, local authorities say.

A drop in drone usage like this has often preceded larger air raids in the past, suggesting Moscow may be preparing for another major assault. Every night, Russia carries out its terrorist air strikes against Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure—including power plants, railway hubs, and gas facilities—aiming to disrupt daily life and leave people without power or heating during the coming winter.

Ukrainian Air Force: 38 drones launched, 26 destroyed or suppressed

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 38 long-range UAVs—mostly explosive Shaheds, along with decoy Gerbera and other types—from the directions of Kursk and Oryol. About 25 were Shaheds.

Ukraine’s defenders used aviation, missile units, electronic warfare, drone systems, and mobile fire groups. By 9:00, 26 drones were downed or suppressed over the north and east. Twelve reached targets at four locations, and debris fell on a fifth. Several drones remained airborne into the morning.

Chernihiv Oblast: Shahed hits city center, communications lost, two injured

A Shahed exploded in central Chernihiv at 23:50, knocking out mobile communication, according to Suspilne. The Air Force had earlier reported drones approaching from the east.

Earlier that day, four homes were damaged by a Russian drone; one man was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries.

Later that night, another Russian drone hit a retreat center in Novhorod-Siverskyi, injuring an elderly woman and sparking a fire.

Mykolaiv Oblast: school, kindergarten, and power line damaged

Eight FPV drones struck the Ochakiv and Halytsynivka communities, while artillery hit Kutsurub. In Dmytrivka, a school, kindergarten, private home, and power line were damaged. Power was restored by morning, the regional authorities said.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: farm and gas line hit, no casualties

Russian artillery and drones struck Nikopol and Pokrovska, setting a house and utility structure on fire. A farm and gas pipeline were damaged. In Shakhtarska, a drone damaged infrastructure. The oblast authorities reported no casualties.

Kherson Oblast: one killed, six wounded in 25 attacked settlements

Russian troops shelled 25 settlements in Kherson Oblast throughout the day using multiple types of weaponry. The Russian attacks damaged a multi-story building, six detached houses, garages, outbuildings, and civilian vehicles. One person was killed and six others injured, according to oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 396 strikes, one dead, three injured

The local authorities say Russian forces hit 15 settlements with 396 strikes. Four airstrikes targeted Ternuvate, Novyi Zaporizhzhia, Novouspenivske, and Malynivka. The Russians shelled Prymorske, killing one civilian. An airstrike on Ternove injured one and damaged a school and homes. FPV drones and artillery struck multiple other locations, injuring two more.

Donetsk Oblast: one killed, one injured

On 27 October, the number of confirmed civilian casualties in Donetsk Oblast rose by one killed and one injured, regional head Vadym Filashkin reported. The tally does not include areas such as Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Kharkiv Oblast: man injured in Kupiansk

Kharkiv Oblast authorities reported that Russian strikes hit three settlements using 1 "Geran-2"—it's the Russian designation for the Iranian-designed Shahed-136—and 1 FPV drones. A 41-year-old man was injured in Kupiansk on 26 October and received medical care.

Sumy Oblast

The Russians reportedly hit Sumy Oblast with 10 KAB guided bombs over the past 24 hours and targeted the region with FPV drones.