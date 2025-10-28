Six-hour tank assault, 29 armored vehicles, zero breakthroughs: Russia’s biggest autumn push fails near Volodymyrivka

Ukrainian forces stopped Russia’s largest autumn mechanized assault so far on 27 October, wrecking tanks and armored vehicles and striking fleeing infantry with drones near Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast. The 1st National Guard Corps "Azov," and the Army's 33rd and 93rd separate mechanized brigades shared videos of the attack and reported the details of the failed Russian push, which involved 29 armored vehicles and lasted over six hours. Russian vehicles operated in small groups from different directions, possibly trying to adapt their infantry small-groups infiltration tactic for mechanized assaults.

Russia continues near-daily mechanized assaults in eastern Ukraine. After a year of mostly relying on small infantry infiltration groups, it has recently shifted back to using armored equipment in offensive operations — likely hoping that autumn fog and rain would limit aerial drone effectiveness. So far, all such mechanized assaults have failed, with Russian armor and infantry suffering losses to Ukrainian drones and artillery.

The latest attempt today near Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, proved no different: Ukrainian forces repelled the attack and inflicted fresh losses on the enemy.

Russia throws 29 armored vehicles at Dobropillia — and fails to break through

On 27 October, Russian forces attempted a large-scale mechanized assault near Dobropillia, targeting the villages of Shakhove and Volodymyrivka, according to Azov. They reported the enemy deployed 29 armored vehicles — one of the most massive attacks of recent months — with a notable increase in the number of tanks.

Russian troops tried to complicate Ukraine’s defensive response by advancing in small scattered groups of 4–5 vehicles, each using different routes and timings. Ukrainian forces said Russian planners relied on fog and wet conditions to hamper drone visibility and limit aerial detection.

The defenders countered with pre-prepared engineering positions, minefields, and coordinated action across military branches. Artillery units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, along with drone system crews, played key roles in stopping the attack. The assault, which lasted over six hours, was fully repelled, Azov confirmed.

As a result, Russian forces lost 15 vehicles: 2 tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 light utility vehicle. Ukrainian FPV drones eliminated Russian infantry dropped off from the vehicles. Clean-up operations around the landing zones of Russian troops were still underway as of the evening of 27 October.

Ukrainian 33rd Brigade: split Russian attack waves, damaged BTRs, infantry hunted in forest belts

Trending Now

The 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade also took part in the battle. In its report, the Brigade said the Russian assault on Volodymyrivka started during a damp and gray morning and came in two separate waves. Ukrainian observers spotted at least six Russian vehicles covered in anti-drone mashes on the approach to the village.

Under artillery and drone fire, Russian vehicles dropped troops into forest belts on the outskirts of Volodymyrivka. These carriers failed to reach their intended targets. Bomber and FPV drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces and of two mechanized battalion units of the 33rd Brigade hunted the scattered Russian infantry.

According to the 33rd Brigade, Ukrainian forces destroyed one BTR-82A and damaged another. They reported six Russian soldiers killed and six more injured during the repelled offensive.

Russia’s previous failed attempt to advance near Dobropillia occurred on 13 October. During that battle, Ukrainian forces destroyed nine infantry fighting vehicles, four MT-LBs, three tanks, and three motorcycles.