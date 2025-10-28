Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1342: Storm Shadows strike deep into Russia as both sides test limits of long-range warfare

Exclusives

Ukraine’s robots now evacuate the wounded no medic can reach. Drones dominate the skies in Ukraine. Below, ground robots evacuate the wounded where medics would die trying.

Why did Belgium block €193 billion for Ukraine—and collect €1.7 billion instead?. By the time Europe agrees on how to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, there might not be much left to use.

Trump says he won’t meet Putin unless “we’re going to make a deal”. Trump said he would only engage in talks if there was a clear pathway to a peace agreement.

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine strikes deep into Russia with Storm Shadow missiles after Western restrictions lifted. Ukraine's Air Force struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant with British-made Storm Shadow missiles in the first officially acknowledged deep strike inside Russia, marking a major escalation in Ukraine's campaign against Russian military-industrial targets.

Smoke rising over Moscow skyline after reports of drone attacks (photos, videos). Russia reported intercepting drones across six regions overnight, with 34 allegedly heading toward the capital.

Frontline report: Russian forces hunt down their own soldiers trying to surrender near Orikhiv. Russia's elite VDV paratroopers faced annihilation near Orikhiv after 22 of 26 assault vehicles were destroyed in a single day. As survivors attempted to surrender, their own command turned drones on them, with footage showing Russian kamikaze drones ignoring Ukrainian soldiers to strike surrendering Russian troops instead.

Ukrainian troops flush Russian forces from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Yehorivka, raise Ukrainian flag. Dozens of Russian infiltrators were killed as they tried — and failed — to break out of encirclement in Yehorivka, the military says.

Ukraine's night-time drone blitz shreds fuel depots deep inside Russian-occupied Luhansk (video). The Special Operations Forces hit fuel storage in Starobilsk, igniting intense fires, and a fuel tank in Luhansk city.

ISW: Putin and Gerasimov keep boasting of sweeping wins in Ukraine—but even Russian milbloggers call them fiction. At a briefing, Gerasimov falsely claimed that Russian troops had encircled thousands of Ukrainian soldiers near Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Intelligence and Technology

Russia's "unique" Burevestnik missile draws skepticism: "doesn't really have any use". Russia "successfully" tested a new missile that analysts say serves more as a political showpiece than a strategic addition to Russia's arsenal.

Russia's war economy hits its wall: ISW and US Treasury confirm Euromaidan Press analysis. The signs were already there—Western intelligence is just catching up.

International

Lukoil to sell international assets days after US sanctions hit Russia's oil giants. Lukoil's fire sale marks the first major Russian retreat from international energy markets since Trump sanctioned Moscow's oil giants last week.

Sandu ties Moldova's fate to Ukraine despite Hungary blocking both EU paths. President rejects decoupling despite Hungary's veto blocking both countries.

Trump says Putin should focus on ending Russia's war in Ukraine, dismisses Burevestnik missile test. The US has "a nuclear submarine right off their [Russian] shore."

Vilnius Airport shuts for fourth time in a week after Belarus balloon threat — border with Belarus now closed indefinitely. Lithuanian officials blame Belarus for recurring hybrid attacks using balloons, prompting repeated airport shutdowns and coordination with NATO allies.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

"She should be killed": Ukrainian schoolgirl among 17 children returned from occupied territories.

Russia charges 70-year-old Ukrainian scientist with treason for protecting Antarctic marine life. His "crime" was protecting Antarctic marine life.

Political and Legal Developments

Italian court upholds decision to extradite Ukrainian in Nord Stream case. The Bologna appeals court on October 27 confirmed the extradition of Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany, where prosecutors accuse the 49-year-old Ukrainian of participating in the September 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

Putin claims Russia prioritizes civilian safety as advances stall, despite years of atrocities – ISW. Putin sought to justify Russia's slow battlefield advances by citing concern for civilian safety, even as Russian forces continue daily attacks on Ukrainian civilians across the country.

Read our previous daily review here.