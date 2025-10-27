Russia charges 70-year-old Ukrainian scientist with treason for protecting Antarctic marine life

Russian authorities in occupied Crimea have imprisoned 70-year-old Ukrainian marine biologist Leonid Pshenichnov, charging him with "state treason" for his work opposing Russia's environmental exploitation in the Antarctic Ocean. The charge carries a potential sentence of 12 to 20 years.

This event is significant as colleagues from Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Center believe Pshenichnov is "the first political prisoner in the history of Antarctica," prosecuted directly for his efforts to protect the Southern Ocean's marine resources.

A cynical charge of "treason"

Leonid Pshenichnov was reportedly seized in Kerch, eastern Crimea, in mid-September 2025. The Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group reported on 23 October 2025 that the charge is based on Russia's policy of forcing citizenship on residents in occupied territories, and then treating any act of loyalty to Ukraine as "treason".

The arrest appears timed to prevent Pshenichnov's participation in the annual meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), which began in Hobart, Australia, on 20 October 2025.

Pshenichnov has represented Ukraine at the CCAMLR since 1996. He was one of the authors of Ukraine's initiative to establish a new marine protected area near the Antarctic Peninsula.

Persecuted for environmental protection

Russia is openly linking the prosecution to Pshenichnov's scientific work. Authorities claim his efforts to establish marine protected areas, which would restrict krill fishing, "threaten the security of the Russian Federation" and its economic interests.

The charge accuses Pshenichnov of having "defected to the enemy" by participating in the CCAMLR meetings as a member of Ukraine's delegation. His research, aimed at preserving marine resources, is being framed as an act of undermining Russia's krill fishing operations.

Colleagues at the National Antarctic Research Center noted that Russia and China have consistently blocked initiatives for such protected areas. Following the arrest, the European Union, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Korea joined in condemning Russia's imprisonment of Dr. Pshenichnov.