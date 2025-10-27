Support us on Patreon
Russia’s war economy hits its wall: ISW and US Treasury confirm Euromaidan Press analysis

The signs were already there—Western intelligence is just catching up.
byPeeter Helme
27/10/2025
2 minute read
An old woman begging next to a Mercedes-Benz car in Moscow. While the Russian capital of Russia has the most billionaires - 79, poverty is widespread. By official estimates, 13% of Russians (18.5 million people) live below the poverty line. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images)
In Moscow, home to dozens of billionaires, an old woman begs beside a Mercedes—a glimpse of Russia’s widening divide. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images
Russia’s defense manufacturing is stalling for the first time since 2022, and ISW’s data confirms the pattern Ukrainian analysts warned about weeks ago.

The timing matters because sanctions and unsustainable wartime spending are now fracturing Russia’s manufacturing capacity precisely when Moscow needs maximum production to sustain its eastern offensive.

Manufacturing decline hits critical sectors

ISW reported on 26 October that Russian Federal State Statistics Service data shows fabricated metal production decreased 1.6 percent year-on-year in September 2025, after surging 21.2 percent in August. Transport equipment output growth—including tanks and armored vehicles—slowed to six percent, down from 61.2 percent the previous month.

Russia’s machine-building sector, heavily dependent on state defense orders, fell 0.1 percent in September after surging 15.7 percent in August.

The stagnation arrives precisely when Russia needs maximum production capacity to replace battlefield losses and sustain its eastern offensive—a timing problem that could force Moscow into difficult choices about force generation within months.

This confirms the economic fracture pattern Euromaidan Press documented two weeks ago, when economist Volodymyr Vlasiuk’s analysis revealed Russia’s real inflation running at 25.6 percent—not the official 8.2 percent—with civilian sectors declining across the board and business “mortality” exceeding new company registrations for the first time since sanctions began.

US Treasury validates inflation assessment

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s 26 October statement to CBS News aligns precisely with the earlier analysis. Bessent confirmed Russia’s inflation rate exceeds 20 percent—contradicting Moscow’s official statistics—while Russian oil profits have fallen 20 percent year-on-year.

These assessments validate Euromaidan Press’s 12-18-month collapse timeline and suggest Moscow’s window for sustaining its offensive is narrower than the Kremlin claims.

