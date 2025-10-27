Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian troops flush Russian forces from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Yehorivka, raise Ukrainian flag

Dozens of Russian infiltrators were killed as they tried — and failed — to break out of encirclement in Yehorivka, the military says.
byYuri Zoria
27/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian flag raised in Yehorivka after village cleared of Russian troops, 26 October 2025 or earlier. Photo: 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia
Ukrainian troops flush Russian forces from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Yehorivka, raise Ukrainian flag

Ukrainian assault troops from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" have cleared the village of Yehorivka of Russian troops in the Oleksandrivka Axis in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The video of the operation was filmed by the regiment and shared by the Ukrainian Army's Center for Strategic Communications on 26 October.

This comes are Russia has earlier tried to expand its offensive operations in southeastern Ukraine into the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The village sits on the tip of the Russian incursion into the oblast from neighboring Donetsk Oblast — a prong of the broader offensive that has stalled. 

Ukrainian regiment clears Yehorivka in close-quarters battle

According to the narration in the shared video, showing aerial footage from the village, a large group of Russian infantry had occupied Yehorivka. Ukrainian assault groups were sent in to retake the settlement.

The lime marker shows Yehorivka, located in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Map: liveuamaps

Russian troops were hiding inside civilian homes and refused to reveal themselves, even as Ukrainian soldiers moved through the area.

Yehorivka was in the "gray zone", next to the Russian occupied areas. Map: Deep State.

Footage shows the Skelia Regiment storming houses with grenades, RPGs, and small arms. The narrator says dozens of Russian soldiers were killed both inside Yehorivka and on its outskirts.

 

All enemy breakout attempts reportedly repelled

According to the narrator, all Russian attempts to break out of encirclement were stopped. He confirms there are no longer any Russian troops present in Yehorivka. After the operation, soldiers from the regiment raised the Ukrainian flag over the village, the video shows.

