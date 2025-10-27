Ukrainian troops flush Russian forces from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Yehorivka, raise Ukrainian flag

Ukrainian assault troops from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" have cleared the village of Yehorivka of Russian troops in the Oleksandrivka Axis in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The video of the operation was filmed by the regiment and shared by the Ukrainian Army's Center for Strategic Communications on 26 October.

This comes are Russia has earlier tried to expand its offensive operations in southeastern Ukraine into the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The village sits on the tip of the Russian incursion into the oblast from neighboring Donetsk Oblast — a prong of the broader offensive that has stalled.

Ukrainian regiment clears Yehorivka in close-quarters battle

According to the narration in the shared video, showing aerial footage from the village, a large group of Russian infantry had occupied Yehorivka. Ukrainian assault groups were sent in to retake the settlement.

Russian troops were hiding inside civilian homes and refused to reveal themselves, even as Ukrainian soldiers moved through the area.

Footage shows the Skelia Regiment storming houses with grenades, RPGs, and small arms. The narrator says dozens of Russian soldiers were killed both inside Yehorivka and on its outskirts.

Ukraine’s Regiment Skelya struck back in Yehorivka, where Russian troops had held out at the edge of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.



All enemy breakout attempts reportedly repelled

According to the narrator, all Russian attempts to break out of encirclement were stopped. He confirms there are no longer any Russian troops present in Yehorivka. After the operation, soldiers from the regiment raised the Ukrainian flag over the village, the video shows.