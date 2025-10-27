Ukrainian troops flush Russian forces from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Yehorivka, raise Ukrainian flag

Ukrainian assault troops from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" have cleared the village of Yehorivka of Russian troops in the Oleksandrivka Axis in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The video of the operation was filmed by the regiment and shared by the Ukrainian Army's Center for Strategic Communications on 26 October.
Ukrainian regiment clears Yehorivka in close-quarters battle
According to the narration in the shared video, showing aerial footage from the village, a large group of Russian infantry had occupied Yehorivka. Ukrainian assault groups were sent in to retake the settlement.
Russian troops were hiding inside civilian homes and refused to reveal themselves, even as Ukrainian soldiers moved through the area.
Footage shows the Skelia Regiment storming houses with grenades, RPGs, and small arms. The narrator says dozens of Russian soldiers were killed both inside Yehorivka and on its outskirts.
All enemy breakout attempts reportedly repelled
According to the narrator, all Russian attempts to break out of encirclement were stopped. He confirms there are no longer any Russian troops present in Yehorivka. After the operation, soldiers from the regiment raised the Ukrainian flag over the village, the video shows.
Read also
-
ISW: Putin and Gerasimov keep boasting of sweeping wins in Ukraine—but even Russian milbloggers call them fiction
-
Ukraine’s 82nd Brigade liberated Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast — 44 Russians killed, 9 captured in fierce clash, the military says (video)
-
Mini Bilohorivka moment as six Russian vehicles sink during failed river push in Donetsk Oblast today (video)