One drone down, one disappeared: Estonia’s allies used an anti-drone gun to stop one threat

Two unidentified drones flew in Southern Estonia near the Reedo military base on 17 October. One was shot down by allied forces using anti-drone equipment, but authorities never found the wreckage. The incident occurred in daylight hours near the base, and the drones’ origin remains unknown.

This comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and a new wave of airspace provocations across the EU. Since September, incidents have included combat drones violating Polish and Romanian airspace, Russian military aircraft breaching Estonian borders, and repeated drone sightings near European military bases and airports—some of which forced temporary closures of key aviation hubs.

Drone intercepted near US military squadron base in Reedo

Postimees reports that Estonian allies intercepted one of two drones flying close to the Reedo military camp in South Estonia at 4:30 p.m. on 17 October. The drones were spotted in the immediate vicinity of the 2nd Infantry Brigade’s base. One of the UAVs was brought down using an anti-drone rifle.

Liis Vaksmann, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, told Postimees that the forces and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) tried to find the downed drone. However, despite conducting a search in the suspected fall area, no parts of the drone were located.

The Defense Forces declined to provide further information, citing the security-sensitive nature of the incident.

The Reedo is home to the 5th Squadron of the US 7th Cavalry Regiment, a US armored reconnaissance unit.

Tensions rise along Estonia–Russia border

On 27 October, Estonia’s Foreign Minister said the country is ready to shoot down Russian drones if they violate Estonian airspace.

Earlier this month, armed Russian military units were observed near the Saatse Boot area on the border, prompting Estonia to close a crossing point. Officials later confirmed that the crossing would remain closed and fences would be constructed at the site.