Zelenskyy confirms Rafale fighter jet talks with France as Ukraine eyes three-fighter strategy

Ukraine is in talks with France on the possible supply of Rafale fighter jets, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on 28 October, Militarnyi reports. The French-made multirole Rafales could become a new component of Ukraine’s air fleet as the country transitions away from its aging Soviet aircraft during the Russian invasion.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine's fighter jet fleet includes Soviet-era MiG-29s, US-made F-16s, and French-supplied Mirage 2000-5s, with Swedish JAS 39 Gripens expected to join soon. This diverse mix, driven by wartime necessity, complicates both logistics and maintenance.

Rafales at the core of new negotiations

Responding to an Ukrinform question, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is conducting “three parallel conversations regarding aircraft — with the Swedes, with the French, and with the Americans.” He reminded that the modernization plan for Ukraine’s air force is based on three key fighter platforms — F‑16, Gripen, and Rafale.

Militarnyi notes that back in 2021—a year before Russia's full-scale invasion—French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly planned to propose Rafale jets to Ukraine to replace the Soviet‑era MiG‑29s during his visit to Kyiv. No further details of that initiative were made public, but the topic has now returned to the agenda.

Rafale’s capabilities

The Rafale, produced by Dassault Aviation, is a 4++ generation multirole fighter able to perform all types of combat missions. One of its major advantages is the capacity to use the long‑range Meteor air‑to‑air missile developed by the MBDA consortium.

Wider air‑fleet strategy

According to Ukrinform, Zelenskyy called the Swedish Gripen attractive for its lower maintenance costs, shorter pilot‑training period, and ability to operate from roads. He added that Ukraine and Sweden agreed to localize Gripen production, describing that step as “a historic agreement.”

Zelenskyy noted that the overall demand for new combat aircraft is around 250 planes, with 150 Gripen fighters already agreed in principle. The ongoing talks with France place Rafales alongside Gripens and F‑16s as one of three cornerstone aircraft in Ukraine’s future air‑power structure.