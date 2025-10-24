More Mirage aircraft and Aster missiles are en route to Ukraine, says Macron after meeting Zelenskyy and allies

Ukraine's security is "our security," said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the Coalition of the Willing meeting in London, BBC reports.

The Coalition of the Willing meeting was held in the UK on 24 October. Leaders of European countries, NATO, and Ukraine’s partners discussed ways to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine’s defense ahead of winter, and ensure energy security. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also came to London to participate in the meeting.

Starmer also said its members support the US President Donald Trump calling for peace negotiations to begin "from the current line of contact," and not from Ukraine, giving Russia the entire Donetsk Oblast, as Moscow demanded in recent talks with Washington.

According to Starmer, Russian President Vladimir Putin "is the only person who does not want to stop this war."

"Time after time, he rejects the chance to end the war," he said, showing "yet again he's not serious about peace".

Missiles and long-term military support

Among the essential announcements for Ukraine is the acceleration of a 5,000 missile-building program to deliver "140 ahead of schedule" so that they can be used during winter, per The New York Times.

"We will keep up the military pressure on Putin.. through continued provision of long-range capabilities," Starmer claimed.

During the meeting, Ukraine's partners confirmed that Ukraine's support will continue next year, including with "crucial" financial aid.

Russia aims to break Ukraine — allies respond

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s goal has not changed.

“They want to break Ukraine and they’re doing everything to achieve that,” he stated.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, also attending the meeting, stressed that the only way to persuade Putin to end the war is to increase economic pressure on Russia.

France supplies new aircraft and missiles

France will deliver additional Aster surface-to-air missiles and Mirage fighters to Ukraine “in the coming days,” President Emmanuel Macron announced during a video conference with Ukraine’s allies, TFI Info writes.

So far, France has delivered three of six promised Mirage 2000 aircraft, partly to allow Ukrainian pilots time for training. One of these planes was shot down in July.

France and Italy have supplied Ukraine with an unspecified number of these missiles for air defense, and Ukraine has requested additional systems to strengthen its protection.