Russia storms Pokrovsk to sell the world a lie about victory. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces are trying to capture Pokrovsk in order to convince the US administration that they are allegedly capable of taking all of eastern Ukraine, per UkrInform.

Russia focuses on Pokrovsk because controlling this city would undermine Ukraine’s logistics, weaken its industrial base, and open a path for further Russian territorial gains in the east of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin needs Pokrovsk only as a symbol to impose on the world the idea that Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the east and surrender the remaining territories to the occupiers.

“Therefore, the fact that we are holding Pokrovsk and that they keep postponing their campaign plans proves to the world that they are lying—and that support for Ukraine must continue,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russian maps — an illusion of victory

The head of state stressed that Russian forces have concentrated significant troops near Pokrovsk but achieved no success.

“In my opinion, they have no result that they can ‘sell’ to the Americans. They show maps claiming they have captured Pokrovsk, say they are standing on the Dnipro, and that they’ve taken 90% of eastern Ukraine. It’s just lies,” Zelenskyy said.

Since April 2025, civilians in Pokrovsk have been burying the dead directly in the courtyards of residential buildings, as it is impossible to transport bodies to the cemetery. Russian forces are advancing on the city from multiple directions and shell it daily.

Ukrainian drones see Russian positions in Pokrovsk

The president reported that around 200 Russian soldiers are currently in Pokrovsk, but they are constantly under attack.

“We see it with our drones. As soon as they emerge, as soon as the Russians open fire from any position, they are detected and destroyed,” he stated.

Earlier, intercepted signals revealed that Colombian mercenaries recruited by Russia to fight against Ukraine were ordered to kill civilians in order to make them accomplices in crimes against civilians near Pokrovsk.

The recording contained a shocking demand from an accomplice of the Russian occupiers: “When there is fog, mist, so they are not identified, let them eliminate all people on the enemy side. On motorcycles, on bicycles, women and children, women and children.”