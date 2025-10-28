As Russian missiles target Ukraine’s power grid, Czech energy tech quietly keeps the lights on

The Czech Republic has delivered hundreds of cogeneration units to Ukraine that can power hospitals or entire districts, Ukrinform reports. These high-efficiency systems are already being installed in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and other areas to support critical infrastructure amid ongoing Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, as Russia continues its daily terror air attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an effort to trigger blackouts and deprive civilians of heating during the approaching winter.

Czech tech helps secure Ukraine’s power supply

Czech Government Envoy for Ukraine’s Reconstruction Tomáš Kopečný told Ukrinform that the Czech Republic is supplying Ukraine with cogeneration units that serve as alternative energy sources. He emphasized that these are not backup generators but compact, efficient systems capable of generating both heat and electricity. Each unit produces between 500 kW and 4–5 MW of power.

Kopečný said that one unit can supply energy to an entire hospital or a city district. The systems can be connected directly to the grid, and if more capacity is needed, several units can be combined. The devices operate on gas or biomass and are already being deployed across Ukraine.

“Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, when we actually began this work, hundreds of such units have already been delivered,” Kopečný said. He added that the strongest players in the cogeneration sector are the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany.

According to him, Czech suppliers are not only shipping the units but also establishing branches in Ukraine, training local partners, and contributing to the development of domestic manufacturing.

Alongside cogeneration units, Czechia supplies hundreds — possibly thousands — of 3D printers for use in medicine, industry, and the military.

The Czech National Development Bank now implements major Ukraine projects and has received €200 million from the European Commission to support them.

Public fundraising remains active. Campaigns like “Gift for Putin” have funded a tank, helicopter, howitzers, and long-range missiles — often within days.