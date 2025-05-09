Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1170: Ukraine advances in Kursk while Russia shatters its own ceasefire

Exclusive

Who owns Victory Day? As Trump and Putin clash over power, Ukraine holds the receipt. As Putin and Trump scramble to claim WWII’s victory, Ukraine’s one-day switch threatens to dismantle the myth that fueled Moscow’s global power for 80 years.

Military

Ukrainian forces reportedly advance into southern Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukrainians reportedly used mine-clearing systems to advance toward Tetkino and Novyi Put.

Zelenskyy called for 30-day ceasefire—Russia couldn’t even stop diring for one day. Ukraine has called the so-called “ceasefire” a manipulation with no resemblance to an actual halt in hostilities.

“No one in our unit was allowed to be taken alive”: British veteran who fought in Ukraine says Russia uses ISIS torture tactics. British volunteer Macer Gifford, who fought on Ukraine’s side, says the cruelty of Russian soldiers forced his unit to adopt a strict rule — never be taken prisoner alive.

Russia bombs Sumy Oblast on first day of its own declared ceasefire. Ukraine’s Air Force says Russia bombed the area despite Moscow’s unilaterally declared ceasefire set to begin at midnight and last through 10 May.

Intelligence and Technology

Russia’s € 75,000 drone punched 15-meter hole in Chornobyl’s € 1.5 billion sarcophagus. With the damage still under assessment, the international community faces a critical decision on how to fund the extensive repairs needed to prevent further environmental risks.

Russia aims to produce 633 Kh-101 missiles in 2025, investigation finds. Russia has increased Kh-101 missile production from 56 units annually in 2021 to 50 missiles monthly in 2025, an investigation reveals.

International

Russia, China declare joint front against US as Xi wants “end to external interference” in Moscow. By elevating their alliance amid war in Ukraine, Putin and Xi signal lasting opposition to “the US-led world order,” backed by economic and military coordination.

American historian Timothy Snyder: Ukraine, not Russia, bore heaviest civilian toll in WWII. Snyder also warns that Russia uses history to justify aggression against Ukraine.

AfD escapes “extremist” label for now as German intel forced to backtrack status despite half country wanting them banned. The AfD, which actively supports Russia, demands the cancellation of the intelligence agency’s decision, calling it part of a politically motivated smear campaign.

Putin and Xi sign “peace” statement ahead of Red Square parade as Russia threatens Oreshnik missile strikes on Kyiv. Putin’s denial of Ukraine’s sovereignty still remains central to his war aims.

“Threat of nuclear war in Asia will increase attention to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy’s adviser Podoliak explains unexpected connection. India–Pakistan conflict may accelerate global push to end Ukraine war, he continues.

Japan provides infrastructure inspection equipment to Ukraine. Ukraine received vehicles and tools from Japan to inspect damaged roads and bridges under a joint emergency recovery project. Since early 2023, Japan and Ukraine have coordinated more than $700 million in recovery aid.

Czech politician outraged Russians with his socks at meeting with Zelenskyy. When asked about Russian outrage, Kopečný said they’ve been “bombarding Ukrainian cities for four years” but get upset over socks. “I wish they showed the same sensitivity to cities where they cause exactly this.”

Bulgaria rejects Putin’s claim it helped provoke Russia’s Ukraine war. Putin blamed NATO presence in Romania and Bulgaria for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Both states dismissed the allegations.

Lithuania’s parliament declares it will never recognize Russian annexations in Ukraine. Lithuania’s parliament unanimously adopted on 8 May a resolution, declaring it will never recognize Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, either legally or in practice.

Yermak met online with Kellogg and Witkoff to discuss pressure on Russia. Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak held online talks with US and European officials to discuss implementing a complete 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

Biden calls Trump’s Ukraine policy modern-day appeasement of Russia. Joe Biden warned Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to cede land to Russia could damage America’s credibility with its European allies amid ongoing Russian aggression.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Zelenskyy: Russians who committed Bucha atrocities will shout about Nazi crimes on “parade of fear”. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Victory Day with a stark message: Russia today has become the evil it once claimed to defeat, an evil that must be resisted militarily, diplomatically, and economically before history repeats itself again.

Russian strike on Kyiv kills animal volunteer family and cats, one barely survives. A mother and her son with disabilities were killed when drone debris struck their top-floor apartment. They cared for ten cats, five of which were found dead, one rescued and others missing.

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children. The European Parliament condemned Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children in a resolution that calls for their immediate return and demands accountability for what it terms a “genocidal strategy.”

Russia drops guided bomb on apartment block in Kostiantynivka, leaving multiple injured, one missing. A FAB-250 bomb strike injured at least 12 civilians. One woman is missing, according to the local law enforcement.

Political and Legal Developments

ISW: Kadyrov’s resignation could unravel Putin’s control of Caucasus. While Kadyrov claims his resignation hinges solely on Putin’s decision, reports of failing health, family withdrawals from government, and a potential dynastic succession suggest deeper turmoil inside the Chechen power structure.

Berlin court upholds ban on USSR symbols for 8–9 May. The court justified banning USSR flags as they could suggest militant intent or sympathy for Russian aggression during the memorial days.

Ukraine considers shifting currency anchor from dollar to euro. Ukraine launched hryvnia in 1996 with dollar as anchor. This may change as the EU accession talks and the Russo-Ukrainian war reshape strategy.

New Developments

Ukrainian bakery chain Lviv Croissants opens first store in South Korea. This follows the café chain’s recent openings in the US and Europe, aiming for more markets soon.

