Russo-Ukrainian War, day 880: China invites Ukraine’s foreign minister for peace talks and Ukraine’s official comments on Johnson’s “peace plan”

Scars of war: Ukrainian servicewoman survives Russian captivity, returns to fight . Four months in a cramped Russian cell couldn’t break Yulia’s spirit. Now, the Ukrainian soldier prepares to rejoin the fight, leaving behind a daughter who fears losing her mother again.

Eyes in the sky: How Ukraine is battling Russia’s drone intelligence network. Russian reconnaissance drones once dominated Ukraine’s skies, but a new player has entered the game. Modified FPV quadcopters, costing just $1000 each, are now hunting down their more expensive counterparts in a high-stakes aerial duel.

Military

Drones attack Russia’s Morozovsk air base (video). Suicide drones attacked the Morozovsk military air base in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, resulting in powerful explosions and fires.

Syrskyi: Russian troops push towards Pokrovsk despite heavy losses. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief reports intense fighting along the Eastern front. Russian forces continue advancing towards Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, disregarding high casualty rates. Battles rage in multiple locations as Russians attempt to seize strategic positions.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces crush Russian advance in Donetsk’s New York with MaxxPro raid. Ukrainian military thwarts Russian offensive in Donetsk’s New York, employing drones, strategic hill positions, and urban warfare tactics to push back enemy forces. Russians face high casualties and logistical challenges. Ukraine strengthens its capabilities while Russia depletes resources in multiple grinding offensives.

As of 22 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 567760 (+1050)

Tanks: 8284 (+18)

APV: 15980 (+17)

Artillery systems: 15637 (+51)

MLRS: 1123 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 900 (+4)

Aircraft: 362

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12475 (+73)

Cruise missiles : 2401

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21138 (+102)

Intelligence and technology

Boeing and Antonov sign agreement to bolster Ukraine’s drone capabilities. A newly inked agreement between Boeing and Antonov covers potential joint efforts in training, logistics, and maintenance for drones, including systems like the ScanEagle, transferred to Ukraine.

Drones attack Russian oil refinery in Tuapse. Ukrainian intelligence launched a drone attack on the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, causing explosions and fire, per media reports. Russian officials claim their air defense intercepted multiple drones. The refinery is one of Russia’s oldest and largest oil processing facilities.

Ukraine approves new Kozak-5MED armored medical vehicle for its armed forces. The “Kozak-5MED” is based on an American heavy pickup truck, Ford F-550 chassis.

For Ukraine, F-16 not a silver bullet but will mark shift to Western tactics, NATO air commander says. F-16s will initiate Ukraine’s transition to Western military equipment and tactics, says Gen. Hecker, emphasizing gradual process, not instant air superiority. Challenges include logistics, airfield adaptations, and replicating current agile operations.

Reuters: Decades of neglect in West caused 155mm shell crisis for Ukrainian forces. A Reuters investigation uncovers how years of miscalculations and neglect in US and NATO munitions production led to a critical shortage of 155mm artillery shells, undermining Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian forces.

Russian fingerprints all over North Korean KN-23 missiles, analysis reveals. Researchers identify Russian steel alloys and design elements in North Korean KN-23 missiles, providing evidence of Moscow’s support for Pyongyang’s weapons development.

International

Bulgaria to donate surplus military equipment to Ukraine, says defense minister. Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced plans to provide Ukraine with excess military equipment and ammunition following a thorough review of Bulgarian military resources and finding a surplus equipment that could be donated to Ukraine without compromising national security.

Poland advocates for Ukraine’s right to use long-range weapons to strike Russia. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski argued that Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons for defense is legally justified and morally necessary, citing the 8 July attack on Okhmatdyt children’s oncology hospital in Kyiv.

“Johnson acts in Ukraine’s best interests:” says Ukraine’s official about Johnson-Trump meeting. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna commented that Johnson’s actions were entirely his own initiative and that he is well-informed about President Zelenskyy’s and Ukrainian people’s position on the war.

China invites Ukraine’s foreign minister for talks on “achieving peace” with Russia. The visit will focus on “ways to stop Russian aggression” and explore China’s possible role in achieving “a stable and just peace.”

Czech initiative to deliver 100,000 artillery shells to Ukraine by summer end. Czech FM announced that through a Czech-led initiative involving 18 countries, with 15 contributing, 100,000 artillery shells will be delivered to Ukraine in July-August, with plans for 500,000 shells by year-end.

Third Patriot system arrives in Ukraine from Germany as Russia intensifies shelling. As Russian forces continue to target civilian areas and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Germany and the US for providing another Patriot air-defense system to the country.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian artillery fires steel darts at Ukrainian school. The artillery shells containing up to 9,000 small sharp darts were “designed for maximum damage to people”

Defense Ministry: Women increasingly enlisting in Ukrainian forces. Oleksiy Bezhevets disclosed that women make up 17-20% of all inquiries at recruitment centers, showcasing the expanding participation of women in Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Political and legal developments

EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for another 6 months. The EU Council extends economic sanctions against Russia until January 2025, maintaining measures implemented since 2014 and expanded in 2022. Sanctions target various sectors, including trade, finance, and technology, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Suspected Russian saboteur faces life imprisonment for railway plot in Kyiv. Ukraine’s SBU and National Police arrested a suspected Russian saboteur in Kyiv. The local resident was allegedly planning arson attacks on Ukrainian Railways strategic facilities, aiming to disrupt defense forces’ logistics.

New developments

Politico: NATO general praises Ukraine’s military strategy amid frontline setbacks. Despite facing pressure on the frontlines, Ukraine’s overall military strategy is effective, according to NATO’s top general Christopher Cavoli, who highlighted the importance of force generation and training.

Ukraine to boost defense budget with billions of dollars. In a bid to strengthen its defense sector, the Ukrainian government has allocated an additional $12 billion, focusing on new weaponry, military salaries, and infrastructure.

