Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico: NATO general praises Ukraine’s military strategy amid frontline setbacks

Despite facing pressure on the frontlines, Ukraine’s overall military strategy is effective, according to NATO’s top general Christopher Cavoli, who highlighted the importance of force generation and training.
byOlena Mukhina
22/07/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian soldiers
The Ukrainian military. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
Politico: NATO general praises Ukraine’s military strategy amid frontline setbacks

Although Ukrainian forces are being pushed back in some places along the front, the country’s overall military strategy is good, General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s top general, said during the Aspen Security Forum, according to Politico.

The US general explained that Ukrainian forces have been focused on defending their current positions in the east, denying Russia the free use of Crimea and southern Ukraine to attack the rest of Ukraine, preserving their access to the Black Sea, and generating military personnel in the last several months.

“I think that they’ve got a great strategy. It is just a matter of prosecuting it. The key part is the force generation,” Cavoli said.

The key to success on the battlefield lies in the generation of the military force, their training, and management.

“You have to have weapons; you have to have people; you have to train them altogether. The equipment depends largely on us, and I think that proceeds well,” the general said.

In April, the Ukrainian government obliged men 25-60 years of age to register with conscription offices in the country and abroad. Cavoli claimed the decision has had a positive impact on the situation with military personnel.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Russia is deploying more manpower and equipment to the front. The minister stated that Russia had around 500,000 troops positioned in Ukraine and near its borders, with plans to increase this number by an additional 200,000-300,000.

Intelligence: Russia concentrates massive military build-up near Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia has used the “meat grinder” tactic in its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. This approach proved effective in Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, but it appeared to be less successful in the Kharkiv region, as the Russians could achieve only small gains while paying a very high price.

British military intelligence analysts said Russia’s casualties in May were nearly 1,200 a day, the highest of the war. Russian soldiers have also confirmed on social media that their units are suffering high casualties in drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!