Politico: NATO general praises Ukraine’s military strategy amid frontline setbacks

Although Ukrainian forces are being pushed back in some places along the front, the country’s overall military strategy is good, General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s top general, said during the Aspen Security Forum, according to Politico.

The US general explained that Ukrainian forces have been focused on defending their current positions in the east, denying Russia the free use of Crimea and southern Ukraine to attack the rest of Ukraine, preserving their access to the Black Sea, and generating military personnel in the last several months.

“I think that they’ve got a great strategy. It is just a matter of prosecuting it. The key part is the force generation,” Cavoli said.

The key to success on the battlefield lies in the generation of the military force, their training, and management.

“You have to have weapons; you have to have people; you have to train them altogether. The equipment depends largely on us, and I think that proceeds well,” the general said.

In April, the Ukrainian government obliged men 25-60 years of age to register with conscription offices in the country and abroad. Cavoli claimed the decision has had a positive impact on the situation with military personnel.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Russia is deploying more manpower and equipment to the front. The minister stated that Russia had around 500,000 troops positioned in Ukraine and near its borders, with plans to increase this number by an additional 200,000-300,000.

Meanwhile, Russia has used the “meat grinder” tactic in its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. This approach proved effective in Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, but it appeared to be less successful in the Kharkiv region, as the Russians could achieve only small gains while paying a very high price.

British military intelligence analysts said Russia’s casualties in May were nearly 1,200 a day, the highest of the war. Russian soldiers have also confirmed on social media that their units are suffering high casualties in drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Read more: