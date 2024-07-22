Eng
 “Johnson acts in Ukraine’s best interests:” says Ukraine’s official about Johnson-Trump meeting

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna commented that Johnson’s actions were entirely his own initiative and that he is well-informed about President Zelenskyy’s and Ukrainian people’s position on the war.
byVira Kravchuk
22/07/2024
2 minute read
Johnson and Trump.
Johnson and Trump. Source: @BorisJohnson on X
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna commented on former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying that he acts entirely on his own initiative, according to Interfax.

The meeting between Johnson and Trump, which took place on July 16, centered on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Johnson expressed confidence on X that Trump would be “strong and decisive in supporting that country [Ukraine] and defending democracy.”

 Stefanishyna emphasized the value of his efforts, not directly tied to official policy, Interfax reports.

“We should appreciate his courage, because he held a meeting with Trump on his own initiative. He tried to explain the situation in Ukraine. Such a voice is very valuable, because he has authority, recognition and communication with colleagues from the Republican Party”, Stefanishyna said to journalists on 22 July. 

She added that Johnson “acts in Ukraine’s best interests” and is well-informed about the positions of both President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Johnson’s vision of “peace”

Following the meeting with Trump, Johnson published a column in the Daily Mail, outlining his vision for a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Johnson believes in Trump’s ability to “save Ukraine and end this appalling war”

His proposal includes Ukraine regaining control of territories held before 24 February 2022, with full US military support and a clear path to NATO membership.

 In exchange, Russia would receive guarantees regarding the protection of Russian speakers in Ukraine and potential reintegration into international forums like the G7 or even NATO. 

This meeting came shortly after Trump himself had a phone conversation with President Zelensky, after which the former US president reiterated his desire to facilitate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump advised Zelenskyy not to believe reports suggesting that a Trump victory would benefit Russia. They discussed recent attacks on Mykolaiv and a children’s hospital, condemning Russian aggression. Trump and Zelenskyy characterized their conversation as respectful and productive, agreeing to meet in the future.

