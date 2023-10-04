Russo-Ukrainian war, day 586. Armenia opens door for arresting Putin for war crimes

Exclusives

Fico will not become a second Orban: a view from Slovakia. It is too early to worry about the implications of the victory of Slovakia’s pro-Kremlin politician Robert Fico on western aid to Ukraine, says Slovakian writer Mesik

Russia’s “ultimate” red line is as hollow as the first ten. Ukraine has repeatedly proved that Russian “red lines” are a fiction. Now it’s finally time for the West to call out Putin’s nuclear bluff.

Who is Robert Fico? Slovak leader’s ties with Russia exposed in hacked files. An analysis of leaked emails reveals that populist Slovak leader Robert Fico developed close ties with Russia’s energy sector to broker gas deals that advantaged Russia and lined his own pockets.

No, Elon Musk. Ukraine aid is the ultimate investment. Ukraine has destroyed half of Russia’s combat power with 5% of the US defense budget, and the tech magnate has reaped profits from the process. So, what’s up with Elon Musk’s tweets on Ukraine?

Military

Zelenskyy visits eastern troops, awards soldiers (photos). Visiting troops on the crucial eastern Kupiansk-Lyman front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reemphasized that Ukraine will ultimately prevail against Russian forces, inspected equipment and awarded soldiers.

ISW: Russia alters military leadership in Bakhmut as counterattack falters. After ineffective leadership during Ukrainian counterstrikes near the eastern of Bakhmut, the Russian military reportedly removed Lt. Gen. Andrey Sychevoy from his position overseeing operations in the area.

Frontline report: Russia’s forefront crumbling as Ukrainian assault detachments capture more area east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukraine managed to cut off and isolate a key bunker near Andriivka, forcing Russians to surrender after surrounding it. Now Ukrainian defenders operate on the doorstep of Kurdiumivka, entrenching in the nearby area.

As of 3 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

British intel: 61% of Russians see ‘foreign agents’ as traitors. Russia successfully manipulates its public opinion behind the state’s anti-West, pro-war narratives using the ‘foreign agent’ designation – UK intelligence.

International

Ukraine’s grain gets green light in Lithuania port after Polish roadblock. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine reached an agreement to expedite Ukrainian grain exports by shifting inspections to Klepėda port, solving a logjam caused by Poland’s embargo.

Estonian Defense Minister visits Kyiv, announces field hospital donation. I reassure you that Estonia will stand with Ukraine and will provide as much assistance as necessary,” Estonian Defense Minister said.

The Telegraph: UK hits limit on arms aid to Ukraine. “Britain has run out of defense equipment to donate to Ukraine, and other countries should step in and shoulder more of the burden,” the unnamed official told the Telegraph.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia attacks Dnipro, Mykolaiv, damaging industrial and private enterprises, civilian infrastructure. Ukraine’s air defense downs 29 out of 31 Shahed-131/136 and an Iskander-K cruise missile in Ukraine’s south and east.

Ukraine’s key Black Sea ports resume grain shipments despite Russian threats. Ten ships have already sailed from Ukraine’s reopened sea ports to export grain despite Russia’s grain deal withdrawal and ongoing threats.

Ukraine to order 100 transformers to bolster energy infrastructure against Russia’s attacks. In preparation for renewed Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine will procure 100 new transformers with half coming from domestic factories and half stored abroad until needed to replace destroyed equipment.

Political and legal developments

Politico: EU to start Ukraine membership talks by December. According to the officials, EU leaders are preparing to give Kyiv the green light by the end of the year to start formal membership talks.

Ukraine recognizes three major Chinese oil and gas firms int’l sponsors of war. China National Offshore Oil Corporation, China Petrochemical Group and China National Petroleum Corporation have been sponsoring Russia’s war against Ukraine by expanding energy cooperation with Russia and paying billions in taxes

Armenia ratifies ICC Rome Statute, opening path to arrest Putin. Despite close relations with Russia, the Armenian parliament voted, 60 in favor, 22 against, making Putin subject to arrest in Armenia per a warrant accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

Evergreens

Fact check for Tucker Carlson: Russia, not Ukraine, is persecuting Christians