Russia attacks Dnipro, Mykolaiv, damaging industrial and private enterprises, civilian infrastructure

On 3 October at 3 AM, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the oblast, Dnipro Oblast head Serhii Lysak said.

As per the city’s Military Administration, the Ukrainian Vostok military group destroyed 13 Russian Shahed UAVs, a cruise missile in Dnipro and in the oblast.

As a result of Shahed UAVs’ fallen debris, a private enterprise, a garage, and a car were damaged in Dnipro. “Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire,” Serhii Lysak said.

Russian troops conducted a drone attack on Pavlohrad city, resulting in damage to the territory of an industrial enterprise and production facilities.

According to the Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, Russians continued shelling from heavy artillery at the Myrivska community in the Nikopol region, Dnipro Oblast.

“Due to the attack, two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged,” Serhii Lysak added.

On 3 October, at around 2 AM, Russian occupiers shelled hostile artillery in the waters of the Kutsurub community, Mykolaiv Oblast head Vitaliy Kim said.

According to the city’s Military Administration, Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed 16 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in Mykolaiv oblast. There were no casualties recorded, as per Vitaliy Kim.

On the morning of 3 October, at 8 AM, Russian troops shelled a residential building in Zmiivka, Kherson Oblast, injuring one person, according to the Kherson Oblast Administration.

Overnight into 3 October, Russians also launched three artillery shells in Ingulets, resulting in damage to an administrative building and a library, a church, a post office, and an agricultural enterprise, Kherson Oblast Administration reported.

