Russo-Ukrainian war, day 611: Hungary, Slovakia oppose EU aid package for Ukraine as Germany steps up support

Exclusive

Sanctions lawyer: Dutch firms get slap on wrist for Crimea bridge work. Companies that helped build bridge that enabled Russia’s full-blown war get minor fines. Moreover, Ukraine is not the beneficiary.

Italian tech giant Camozzi sticks with Russia, supply chain hints at military collaborations. There are indications Camozzi has maintained dealings in Russia with sanctioned companies directly involved in the Ukraine war, despite international pressure.

Ukraine’s victory, Russian defeat now EU goal, draft foreign affairs report says. EU recognizes that defeating Russia is critical for any democratic transformation there in a major step forward

Military

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Andriivka and Verbove, retaining control. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 47 skirmishes along the frontline within a day.

Russia reports drone attack on its Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. On the evening of 26 October, three drones attempted to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Suspilne reported, citing the press service of Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

ISW: Avdiivka losses create long-term crisis for Russian military. The scale of Russian equipment destruction around Avdiivka appears greater than at Vuhledar last winter and spring. Those losses prevented sustained Russian offensives elsewhere.

As of 27 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 297680 (+560) Tanks: 5145 (+4) APV: 9726 (+11) Artillery systems: 7162 (+7) MLRS: 834 Anti-aircraft systems: 556 Aircraft: 320 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5390 (+1) Cruise missiles : 1538 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9513 (+6)



Intelligence and technology

British intel: Russia limits long-range strikes to replenish missile stockpile. For the first time since the war began, Russia has halted long-range bomber flights in Ukraine over a month, likely preserving cruise missile to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure this winter.

Ukrainian IT Army paralyzes Russian telecom in occupied territories. “The fight in cyberspace continues. The IT Army is building strength and preparing for upcoming operations,” Ukraine’s Digital Minister Fedorov said.

International

EU backs using profits of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine’s rebuilding. Billions in frozen Russian assets to be directed towards Ukraine’s recovery, EU leaders declare. The European Commission plans to put forward proposals in early December, the Financial Times reported.

Reconnaissance and naval drones, air defence systems are part of Germany’s military aid package for Ukraine. Germany announced new military support package for Ukraine on 27 Oct., which includes Germany’s most advanced air defence system – IRIS-T SLM

Zelenskyy: Black Sea corridor will remain functional despite Russian threats. Amid Russia’s recent deployment of MiG-31 jets armed with Kinzhal missiles over the Black Sea, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has confirmed the continued operation of the grain export corridor.

Georgia allowed entry to 7 Ukrainian prisoners after weeks stranded at Russian border. One of the prisoners reportedly cut his wrists in protest of being stranded in the border zone.

EU to show Film Festival in Russia despite war in Ukraine. The festival, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012 for advancing the causes of peace, democracy and human rights, now overlooks the Russia’s ongoing human rights abuses and war crimes in Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian missiles hit fire station in Izium, injuring eight rescuers. According to preliminary information, the Russian army used Iskander-type missiles for the attack, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast said.

Russian war kills 509 Ukrainian children, most casualties reported in Donetsk Oblast. Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 509 children and injured 1139, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office has informed.

Russia attacked the village in Kherson Oblast causing 1 death and the destruction of residential house. The centre of Kherson also came under Russian artillery fire on 27 Oct. As a result, a 36-year-old man was injured

Political and legal developments

Media: SBU behind assassination attempt on Ukrainian traitor Ex-MP Tsaryov. On the night of 27 October, former Ukrainian MP and collaborator Oleg Tsaryov received two gunshot wounds in Yalta, occupied Crimea. His condition is reportedly critical.

Hungary, Slovakia oppose EU’s $52 bl allocation to Ukraine – Politico. Hungarian PM Orban and Slovakian PM Fico refused to allocate aid for Ukraine, arguing that ‘EU support is not working’ and citing ‘concerns about corruption.’

New developments

NBU launches “Ukrainian Language” collector’s coin. Ukrainian National Bank issued a new commemorative silver coin in limited mintage, 5 000 pieces, celebrating the Ukrainian language

Ukraine retrieves 50 bodies of fallen soldiers. The bodies will be transported to specialized state institutions for investigative procedures and forensic medical examinations.

Read our earlier daily review here.