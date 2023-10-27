Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukrainian IT Army paralyzes Russian telecom in occupied territories

“The fight in cyberspace continues. The IT Army is building strength and preparing for upcoming operations,” Ukraine’s Digital Minister Fedorov said.
byIryna Voichuk
27/10/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry
Ukrainian hackers from IT Army project have taken down the largest telecom operators and internet providers in Russian-occupied territories, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported on 27 October.

Fedorov said the cyberattack targeted Crimea’s Krymtelekom, Miranda Media, and MirTelekom.

“The fight in cyberspace continues. The IT Army is building strength and preparing for upcoming operations,” Fedorov said.

Communications of Russia’s occupying forces in Crimea and parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts are now partially paralyzed, the minister noted.

Ukraine’s IT Army is a volunteer hacker collective that emerged after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It uses digital channels to spread information about Russia’s brutality to Russians and disrupt Russian systems.

Bloomberg: Russia steps up cyberattacks to disrupt Ukraine’s key services

In January 2023, the cyber defenders hacked Gazprom’s archive and gained access to 6,000 files.

In September 2022, the IT Army paralyzed over 4,000 Russian online resources in just two weeks, including the Wagner PMC website and Russia’s Gosuslugi public services portal.

On 5 October, Fedorov reported that Ukraine’s IT Army had hacked Russia’s Leonardo airline booking system, causing major disruptions at the country’s largest airports.

