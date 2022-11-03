Pro-Russian hackers hacked Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Instagram profile

Latest news Ukraine

Pro-Russian hackers hacked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Instagram profile, Liudmyla Dolgonovska, who is responsible for strategic communications in Zaluzhnyi’s team reported.

A post appeared on the official Instagram page of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, which claims that hackers have penetrated the DELTA troop management program used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The hackers changed the profile photo of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and also posted links to their social networks.

On Nov. 1, a pro-Russian hacker under the nickname DNR Joker claimed to have hacked the DELTA troop management program. He claimed that he allegedly seized all the plans of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and transferred them “where they should be”.

