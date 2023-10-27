Reconnaissance and naval drones, air defence systems are part of Germany’s military aid package for Ukraine

On 27 October, Berlin announced a new military aid package to Ukraine, the Press Center of the Federal Government of Germany reported.

The military aid package includes

one IRIS-T SLM air defence system and missiles for it

ammunition for MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems

four armoured personnel carriers

eight reconnaissance drones VECTOR

one TRML-4D airspace surveillance radar

four GROUND SURVEILLANCE radars GO12

five naval drones

In addition, Germany will provide six border guard vehicles, five 8×8 HX81 heavy equipment semi-trailers, four semi-trailers and 10,000 protective goggles.

On 20 October, Germany provided Ukraine with three Gepard anti-aircraft gun systems, nearly 4,000 155-mm rounds, drones and other equipment, the press release states.

The IRIS-T provided to Ukraine is Germany’s most advanced air defense system. The modification supplied to our country is completely new. The final tests were conducted only at the end of 2021, and the Bundeswehr has not yet purchased a single system. The cost of each unit is about 140 million euros. This is the first of the promised four such systems, and the other three are likely to arrive no earlier than next year.

According to the Federal Government’s statement, this package is provided from the 2023 defence budget of €5.4 billion ($6 bl), along with additional approvals for subsequent years raising the amount to €10.5 billion ($11 bl), which is intended to “be directed primarily toward military aid for Ukraine,” but will also help replenish stocks of the German army.

