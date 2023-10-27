Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Reconnaissance and naval drones, air defence systems are part of Germany’s military aid package for Ukraine

Germany announced new military support package for Ukraine on 27 Oct., which includes Germany’s most advanced air defence system – IRIS-T SLM
byMaria Tril
27/10/2023
2 minute read
Air defense system – IRIS-T. Credit: Ukrinform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 27 October, Berlin announced a new military aid package to Ukraine, the Press Center of the Federal Government of Germany reported.

The military aid package includes

  • one IRIS-T SLM air defence system and missiles for it
  • ammunition for MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems
  • four armoured personnel carriers
  • eight reconnaissance drones VECTOR
  • one TRML-4D airspace surveillance radar
  • four GROUND SURVEILLANCE radars GO12
  • five naval drones

In addition, Germany will provide six border guard vehicles, five 8×8 HX81 heavy equipment semi-trailers, four semi-trailers and 10,000 protective goggles.

On 20 October, Germany provided Ukraine with three Gepard anti-aircraft gun systems, nearly 4,000 155-mm rounds, drones and other equipment, the press release states.

The IRIS-T provided to Ukraine is Germany’s most advanced air defense system. The modification supplied to our country is completely new. The final tests were conducted only at the end of 2021, and the Bundeswehr has not yet purchased a single system. The cost of each unit is about 140 million euros. This is the first of the promised four such systems, and the other three are likely to arrive no earlier than next year.

According to the Federal Government’s statement, this package is provided from the 2023 defence budget of €5.4 billion ($6 bl), along with additional approvals for subsequent years raising the amount to €10.5 billion ($11 bl), which is intended to “be directed primarily toward military aid for Ukraine,” but will also help replenish stocks of the German army.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts