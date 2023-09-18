Germany announces new EUR 400 million military aid package for Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announces a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 400 million euros, Bild reported.

According to Pistorius, Germany’s new military aid package to Ukraine will include explosive ammunition, mortar ammunition, rockets, armored vehicles, and demining equipment.

“Ammunition is what Ukraine needs most in its defensive struggle against the brutal war of aggression,” Pistorius said.

German Defence Minister said Germany also plans to send winter clothing, electricity and heat generators for the coming winter.

The package will not include long-range Taurus cruise missiles, weapons Ukraine has been pleading for but which Berlin has so far refused to provide.

