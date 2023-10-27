Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

NBU launches “Ukrainian Language” collector’s coin

Ukrainian National Bank issued a new commemorative silver coin in limited mintage, 5 000 pieces, celebrating the Ukrainian language
byMaria Tril
27/10/2023
2 minute read
On 27 October, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) issued a silver commemorative coin titled “Ukrainian Language” to mark the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, the central bank said in a statement on Friday, NBU reported

The coin was presented at an event at the NBU, which was followed by bank officials joining in writing the All-Ukrainian Dictation of National Unity.

NBU Deputy Governor, Oleksiy Shaban, said that “the commemorative coin reflects the uniqueness and phenomenal nature of the Ukrainian language.”

“It is the language that has become the foundation of our unity in this extremely difficult time in Ukraine’s history, our weapon. Today the Ukrainian language articulates the spirit of freedom that is astonishing to the entire world.”

The coin’s reverse features a stylized letter “Y” (transl. to Ukrainian “Ї”) with a nightingale, symbolizing the melodiousness and musicality of the Ukrainian language.

The reverse of the coin. Credit: NBU

The reverse of the coin is a stylized composition consisting of the letters of the Ukrainian alphabet, in particular, the letters “Ґ”, “Ї”, “Є”, “І”, are highlighted in local gilding, which distinguishes the Ukrainian language phonetically and graphically from other cultures that use the Cyrillic alphabet.

According to the NBU statement, the coin has a face value of 10 hryvnias and is made of silver. The mintage is up to 5,000 pieces. It continues the “Spiritual Treasures of Ukraine” series.

Starting October 27, the coin can be purchased online through the NBU’s web shop. Out of the total 2,500 coins allotted for online sales, the first 1,000 will be available from day one.

In addition, from November, the silver commemorative coin will be gradually released through commercial banks acting as distributors.

