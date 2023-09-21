Russo-Ukrainian war, day 574. Ukraine damages Russian military assets in Crimea and Moscow airbase

Exclusive

Ukrainian soldier loses eyes and hands, but not willpower to live and fight. “Apostle’s” life changed drastically after he came under heavy fire on the front line. Supported by the love of his life, he now seeks rehabilitation and a way to continue contributing to the Ukrainian Army in any role.

Military

Intelligence: Two aircraft, one helicopter damaged in sabotage attack on Russian air base. “Unknown saboteurs” have damaged two aircraft and one helicopter at the air base near Moscow

Ukraine attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet command post in Crimea. Ukraine continues to attack Russian military bases in occupied Crimea.

General Staff: Russian counterattacks in Bakhmut sector fail. Russian forces are trying to counterattack near Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast and regain control of the lost town.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s advance in Zaporizhzhia’s Verbove continues as its reserve placement creates dilemma for Russian defenses. By tactically placing reserve forces in the center of their Robotyne bridgehead, Ukrainian troops force overextended Russian defenses to spread thinly as they continue advancing on Verbove village, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine credits stronger military capabilities for advances south of Bakhmut – ISW. Ukrainian forces began to leverage superior coordination, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare systems, as seen during the village of Klishchiivka’s Donetsk Oblast retake last week.

ISW: Zaporizhzhia Oblast sees spike in Russia’s military losses amid Russian military redeployment issues. An ISW report indicates a significant rise in Russian military casualties in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, suggesting potential challenges in the Russian military’s capability to strategically redeploy its forces.

British intel: Russia’s railway defense near Bakhmut continues to challenge further Ukrainian gains. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced near Bakhmut, capturing two significant villages. Russia’s railway line defense, however, continues to serve as a major obstacle for Ukraine, according to British intelligence.

Intelligence and technology

StateWatch: German-made shell production machine on its way to Russia. Russia has reportedly exported a German-made tank shell production machine in an attempt to increase the number of shells to be used in its war against Ukraine

Ukraine on high alert as Russian strikes on energy system loom. Russia is preparing a new campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy system, according to Ukraine’s intelligence.

The Economist: While North Korea provides Russia with shells and rockets, South Korea supplies Ukraine’s allies. North Korea has been selling weapons to Russia for about a year, according to the Economist.

International

CNN: Cargo ship crew rescued after apparent Black Sea mine explosion, Romania says. 12 crew members of a cargo ship in the Black Sea were rescued after an apparent sea mine explosion, as per Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.

Romania and Ukraine work together to regulate Ukrainian grain exports. Romania and Ukraine agree on plan to control Ukrainian grain exports.

Poland stops supplying weapons to Ukraine amid grain dispute. Poland is not supplying Ukraine with weapons and prioritizes its own defense, Polish Prime Minister said amid tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv over import bans.

NYT: US may use legal mechanism to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. US President may use the 1977 Act to transfer frozen Russian reserves worth billions of dollars to Ukraine, according to the New York Times.

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with explosive charges, sea radars, anti-tank ammo. Lithuania’s Defense Minister announced a new military package for Ukraine, which includes explosive devices, maritime radars, and anti-tank ammo.

Reuters: US to send more cluster munitions to Ukraine, not ATACMS. The new US military aid package for Ukraine is likely to include additional cluster munitions, but not ATACMS long-range missiles, Reuters said

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukrainian NGO estimates $4 billion in damage to forests caused by Russia. Ukraine has lost over 30,000 hectares of forest since Russia’s full-scale invasion, with woodlands mined, burned, and cut down by Russian occupiers.

Four civilians killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops shelled two settlements in Donetsk Oblast with mortar systems, killing four civilians

Russian drone attack damages Ukrainian oil refinery in Poltava Oblast. On 20 September, Russia used Iranian-made Shahed UAVs to attack Ukraine. While most were intercepted, some drones managed to strike an oil refinery in Poltava Oblast, temporarily halting its operations.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine’s Parliament approves immediate asset declaration disclosure. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada has passed an amended law restoring immediate full electronic declaration of officials’ assets, whereas earlier it was planned to defer it for one year.

Zelenskyy pushes for UN reforms and veto override mechanism. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy backs Joe Biden’s proposal to expand UN Security Council representation and pushes for veto mechanism reform at the UN Security Council meeting on 20 September.

Ukraine’s allies back Kyiv at top UN court against Russia. In an unprecedented show of solidarity, 32 states back Ukraine at the UN court, accusing Russia of manipulating the genocide convention to validate its 2022 invasion.

New developments

Norway to restrict entry of Russian-registered cars. Joining similar bans by Finland, Poland and Baltic states bordering Russia, Norway will restrict the entry and use of Russian-registered vehicles within its territory.

Ukraine continues attacking Russian military in occupied Crimea and conducted a sabotage attack on a Russian airbase near Moscow. Ukraine is on high alert as Russian strikes on the energy system loom but Russia’s railway defense near Bakhmut challenges further Ukrainian gains.

