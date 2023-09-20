Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

CNN: Cargo ship crew rescued after apparent Black Sea mine explosion, Romania says

12 crew members of a cargo ship in the Black Sea were rescued after an apparent sea mine explosion, as per Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.
byYuri Zoria
20/09/2023
1 minute read
Romania rescued crew members of the Togo-registered vessel Seama on 20 September 2023. Photo via CNN
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A crew of a cargo ship has been rescued in the Black Sea after the vessel apparently hit a sea mine, Romanian authorities said 20 September, CNN reports.

The Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) has reported that 12 crew members from the Togo-registered ship Seama were safely evacuated and transported to receive medical care at the Sulina port, located near the Ukrainian border. This rescue operation was initiated following an explosion approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) offshore.

According to preliminary information, the blast took place in the ship’s engine room.

“The crew said they believed the ship had hit a mine, however Romanian authorities said they have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion,” CNN says.

Amid Russia’s ongoing blockade of the Ukrainian Black Sea ports, sea mines continue to pose a threat to commercial shipping.

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts