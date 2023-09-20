CNN: Cargo ship crew rescued after apparent Black Sea mine explosion, Romania says

A crew of a cargo ship has been rescued in the Black Sea after the vessel apparently hit a sea mine, Romanian authorities said 20 September, CNN reports.

The Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) has reported that 12 crew members from the Togo-registered ship Seama were safely evacuated and transported to receive medical care at the Sulina port, located near the Ukrainian border. This rescue operation was initiated following an explosion approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) offshore.

According to preliminary information, the blast took place in the ship’s engine room.

“The crew said they believed the ship had hit a mine, however Romanian authorities said they have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion,” CNN says.

Amid Russia’s ongoing blockade of the Ukrainian Black Sea ports, sea mines continue to pose a threat to commercial shipping.

