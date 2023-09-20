Norway to restrict entry of Russian-registered cars

Norway will impose restrictions on entry and use of Russian-registered cars on its territory, the Norwegian national public broadcaster reported.

“Like Finland, Norway will introduce restrictions on introducing and using Russian-registered cars in Norway,” Eivind Vad Petersson, the state secretary of the country’s foreign minister, wrote.

State Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson states that they “are looking at how this should be done and will quickly come back with effective measures.”

Several EU countries bordering Russia have banned entry for cars under Russian license plates following recommendations by the European Commission.

On 15 and 17 September, Finland and Poland banned entry of passenger cars registered in Russia days after the Baltic countries, like Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, instituted the same measure.

According to NRK, Norway, which also shares a land border with Russia, is not an EU member but so far banned imports from Russia.

Read also: