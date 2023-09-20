Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

The Economist: While North Korea provides Russia with shells and rockets, South Korea supplies Ukraine’s allies

North Korea has been selling weapons to Russia for about a year, according to the Economist.
bySerge Havrylets
20/09/2023
2 minute read
Putin and Kim. Photo kremlin.ru
Putin and Kim. Photo kremlin.ru
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

North Korea has been supplying Russia with 152-mm shells and missiles for multiple rocket launchers for about a year, the Economist reported, referring to US intelligence sources.

Russia has few options and is buying weapons from North Korea and Iran because North Korean and Iranian authoritarian regimes are already heavily targeted by international sanctions. Both North Korea and Iran “have nothing to lose” and much to gain by doing business with Russia, according to the Economist. The collaboration of Russia with North Korea and Iran is not a new “axis of evil” but rather a market of pariahs, according to the Economist.

Unlike Iran, North Korea could provide Russia with a wide range of weaponry. Apart from drones and missiles such as the KN-23, which is almost a replica of the Russian Iskander ballistic missile, North Korea could offer Russia self-propelled howitzers and multi-launch rocket systems.

While North Korea is selling weapons to Russia to capitalize on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the South Korean arms industry is also being boosted by the war in Ukraine, according to the Economist. In the five years before 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began, South Korea rose to ninth place in the ranking of weapons sellers, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Economist
Image: The Economist

The war in Ukraine helped South Korea further ramp up its arms production. Last year, South Korea sold arms worth $17 billion, more than twice as much as in 2021, according to the Economist. Around $14,5 billion came from sales to Poland, one of Ukraine’s largest arms suppliers.

Today, South Korea is “the undisputed leader among emerging arms exporters,” the Economist noted. South Korean success in the arms business is due to its competitive prices, high-quality weapons, and prompt deliveries, according to Tom Waldwyn (the International Institute for Strategic Studies).

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts