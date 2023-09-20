Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

StateWatch: German-made shell production machine on its way to Russia

Russia has reportedly exported a German-made tank shell production machine in an attempt to increase the number of shells to be used in its war against Ukraine
byIryna Voichuk
20/09/2023
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A German-made shell production machine is currently en route from Türkiye to Russia and will reportedly be used at the Serov Mechanical Plant to manufacture shells for Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Trap Aggressor project of the StateWatch analytical center reported.

“The enemy attacks Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles, drones, and shells daily. And it is these shells that the German company Spinner is still helping Russia to produce,” the report said.

The Serov Mechanical Plant, sanctioned since March 2023, ordered the high-precision CNC lathe from Spinner Werkzeugmaschinenfabrik GmbH to produce shell casings. StateWatch’s Trap Aggressor project says the machine left Türkiye on 30 August bound for a ferry to Russia, where it is expected by the end of September. The Russian YUMAK company imported the machine, Trap Aggressor stated.

The National Corruption Prevention Agency of Ukraine (NACP) has notified Spinner that the lathe will effectively be sold to the Russian military for munitions production. “We have no doubt this device is critical for Russian aggression in Ukraine,” said NACP’s Agiia Zahrebelska, calling on Germany and Türkiye to stop the delivery.

Spinner has an office in Moscow and allegedly continues business with Russian defense companies under sanctions. In 2021, it supplied equipment to Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec’s quality control arm RT-Techpriemka, under Ukraine sanctions.

In July and August 2022, Spinner exported machines to Russian aviation parts maker OKB Kristall, sanctioned by Ukraine. Spinner shifted to using intermediaries in 2023, but this year’s exports to Russia total $10.5 million, six times more than in 2021, Trap Aggressor claims.

Zahrebelska said NACP hopes the delivery will be stopped and is working to end arms production on G7 country equipment.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts