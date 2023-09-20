Russian drone attack damages Ukrainian oil refinery in Poltava Oblast

In the early hours of 20 September, Russia attacked Ukraine again with Iranian-made Shahed-series one-way attack drones. Ukrainian forces shot down most of the Shaheds, but those that penetrated through the air defenses damaged an oil refinery in Poltava Oblast, according to Ukraine’s Air Force Command.

“Overnight into 20 September 2023, the enemy used Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

In total, several groups of attack UAVs were launched (according to preliminary data, about 24) from the southeast and north. As a result of combat operations, 17 “Shaheds” were destroyed by air defences along the route of their flight within Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Dnipro oblasts,” the Air Force says.

According to the Command, repelling the attack involved anti-air missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups, and “other means of destruction.”

“Unfortunately, there have been several hits to the oil refinery in Poltava region, which has temporarily shut down the plant. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences,” the Air Force reported.