Russian drone attack damages Ukrainian oil refinery in Poltava Oblast

On 20 September, Russia used Iranian-made Shahed UAVs to attack Ukraine. While most were intercepted, some drones managed to strike an oil refinery in Poltava Oblast, temporarily halting its operations.
byYuri Zoria
20/09/2023
2 minute read
The remnants of the Iranian made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone at Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. Photo: Wikipedia
In the early hours of 20 September, Russia attacked Ukraine again with Iranian-made Shahed-series one-way attack drones. Ukrainian forces shot down most of the Shaheds, but those that penetrated through the air defenses damaged an oil refinery in Poltava Oblast, according to Ukraine’s Air Force Command.

“Overnight into 20 September 2023, the enemy used Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.
In total, several groups of attack UAVs were launched (according to preliminary data, about 24) from the southeast and north. As a result of combat operations, 17 “Shaheds” were destroyed by air defences along the route of their flight within Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Dnipro oblasts,” the Air Force says.

According to the Command, repelling the attack involved anti-air missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups, and “other means of destruction.”

“Unfortunately, there have been several hits to the oil refinery in Poltava region, which has temporarily shut down the plant. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences,” the Air Force reported.

Poltava Oblast Military Administration Head Dmytro Lunin updated that the Shaheds hit the oil refinery in Kremenchuk. As of 7:30, there were no known casualties, according to him.

The largest air attack on Poltava’s Kremenchuk in terms of casualties occurred on 27 June 2022, when a Russian missile hit the Amstor shopping mall in the city.

In recent weeks, Russia has carried out drone and missile attacks on Ukraine almost every night. The most frequent targets of such Russian attacks are the Danube river port infrastructure and agricultural facilities in southern Odesa Oblast.

Read also:

 

 

