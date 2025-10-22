Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1336: Finland urges West to help Ukraine win, not surrender

Exclusives
|EU ministers condemn Putin's Budapest visit as Hungary vows to welcome ICC fugitive. The choice of venue carries bitter historical irony for Ukraine, where Kyiv surrendered its nuclear arsenal for security promises Moscow now violates.
|Get prepared NOW: Buy a first aid kit and tourniquets. Two battle medics who lived through a decade of ignored warnings see Europeans making the same mistake Ukrainians made before 2022.
|Learn to be fearless and brave from Ukraine, German historian tells Europe. It would perhaps also mean learning how to triumph, Karl Schlögel tells at country's top literary prize
|Ukraine stops Russian armor—but infiltrators are already inside Pokrovsk. Russian infiltrators succeed where tank attacks often fail. Slowly but reliably, Russians are slipping behind Ukrainian lines.