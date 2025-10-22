Support us on Patreon
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1336: Finland urges West to help Ukraine win, not surrender

Russia continues to earn $1.5 billion weekly from record oil exports, as the US Senate pauses sanctions legislation.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
22/10/2025
6 minute read
Exclusives

EU ministers condemn Putin's Budapest visit as Hungary vows to welcome ICC fugitive. The choice of venue carries bitter historical irony for Ukraine, where Kyiv surrendered its nuclear arsenal for security promises Moscow now violates.
Get prepared NOW: Buy a first aid kit and tourniquets. Two battle medics who lived through a decade of ignored warnings see Europeans making the same mistake Ukrainians made before 2022.
Learn to be fearless and brave from Ukraine, German historian tells Europe. It would perhaps also mean learning how to triumph, Karl Schlögel tells at country's top literary prize
Ukraine stops Russian armor—but infiltrators are already inside Pokrovsk. Russian infiltrators succeed where tank attacks often fail. Slowly but reliably, Russians are slipping behind Ukrainian lines.

Military

Frontline report: How Tomahawk missiles could reshape Ukraine's deep strike capability. With negotiations underway for Tomahawk missile delivery to Ukraine, the first targets have been publicly confirmed. The Yelabuga Shahed factory - producing thousands of kamikaze drones - tops the list, as Ukraine plans strikes on over 1,600 military targets deep inside Russian territory. Frontline report: Half of Russia's refineries offline as Ukraine expands long-range strike arsenal. After an extensive Ukrainian strike campaign, Russia has been effectively left with no refined fuel for export, with flows of petrol and diesel collapsing toward pandemic-era levels. Daily rail shipments fell 26% compared to last year's average, while seaborne exports dropped 17% in September alone - costing Moscow over $12 billion in a single month. Russia's Novokuibyshevsk refinery shuts down again after recent back-to-back drone attacks
. Reuters reports the second shutdown in a month at the Rosneft-controlled plant. Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in recent months. Russia's newest anti-drone radar destroyed by drones in occupied Crimea (video). Ukrainian military intelligence destroyed a modern Russian Valdai radar system designed to detect small drones at the Dzhankoi airfield in occupied Crimea. Russian drone kills own soldier attempting to surrender to Ukraine – Ukrainian military. A Russian serviceman attempting to lay down his arms was killed by his own side's drone before completing the surrender process. Russia hammers Kharkiv with KAB bombs, drones target Kherson and power grid in Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts. Nine civilians were injured in Kharkiv alone, most suffering acute stress reactions, as bombs struck homes and a civilian enterprise overnight.

Intelligence and technology

Advanced "electronic sky" may be solution against Russia's new guided missiles with war-record range. With strike ranges up to 200 km, these KABs can now hit targets far beyond the front line, prompting fears that even cities hundreds of kilometres away could soon be in danger. Zelenskyy announces reforms to build strong aerial shield and produce half Ukraine's own weapons by 2025. Kyiv shifts the financial burden from donors to domestic capability. Ukraine's Barracuda naval drone launches air strike against Russian boat (video). Ukraine's Navy destroyed a Russian boat and its crew using FPV drones launched from a Barracuda maritime platform, showcasing the latest evolution in naval drone warfare. From refusal to funding: Italy now ready to bankroll US arms for Ukraine it once opposed. Unnamed officials told Bloomberg that concern over losing influence inside NATO forced Rome's change of course. International security expert traces how Putin derails US weapons for Ukraine. A direct phone call from Putin to Trump, combining warnings about damaged US-Russia relations with praise and summit offers, convinced the US president to reverse approval of Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine.

International

Senate Republicans stall Russian sanctions bill — no vote until after possible Trump-Putin Budapest meeting. Republican leaders pulled back the bill despite previous urgency, citing hopes for a "fruitful" Putin meeting. Finland's foreign minister to the West: Ukraine doesn't need help to surrender — it needs strength to win. Elina Valtonen said Kyiv has all it takes to keep fighting Russia and the West must help it defend, not capitulate. 26 European nations secretly plan for Ukraine's security. Over 200 military planners from nearly 40 countries have prepared for a possible European troop deployment to Ukraine if Donald Trump brokers a ceasefire with Vladimir Putin, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said. Bulgaria signals it may welcome Putin's jet — if it's headed to Trump in Budapest. Bulgarian FM Georgiev said facilitating talks is more important than blocking a leader wanted for mass deportations of Ukrainian children during the ongoing war. Europe's fears of losing comfort may cost it true independence, former Ukrainian army chief Zaluzhnyi says. According to Zaluzhnyi, a new doctrine is being formed that will create armies of robots and artificial intelligence, but Europe still postpones difficult defense decisions in favor of comfort and political popularity. CNN: Rubio's expected meeting with Lavrov delayed, casting shadow over Trump–Putin Budapest summit plans. Despite Trump's calls for a fast-tracked peace process, high-level diplomatic talks between Washington and Moscow have stalled, CNN sources said. "Keep dreaming, America," Iranian leader Khamenei dismisses Trump's claims on destroying Tehran's nuclear program. Khamenei rejects Trump's nuclear deal proposal.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia unleashes world's largest terror campaign on Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter. Russian attacks deliberately prevent restoration work, intensifying humanitarian strain in northern regions already battered by repeated infrastructure hits. Chernihiv remains powerless as more Russian strikes deepen energy crisis
. Large parts of Chernihiv have been without electricity throughout October due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, with city officials unable to predict when power will be restored as repair crews work under ongoing Russian drone activity. Russia hit a Ukrainian city with 20 drones in daylight — four civilians killed, child among wounded. Novhorod-Siverskyi was hit around 15:40, with officials confirming the drone barrage caused injuries of varying severity, including at least one in critical condition. Russia earns $1.5 billion weekly from record oil exports since 2023, while US Senate pauses sanctions bill. Vladimir Putin leveraged upcoming talks with Donald Trump to block US sanctions and secure weapon delivery pauses to Ukraine. Once pillar of Russian might, steel sector employing 700,000, now reels under lost export under sanctions. Key steelmakers report steep declines: MMK's steel output down 18%, TMK's pipes down 22%, and Mechel sales off 11%. Romania stops Russian operation recruiting Ukrainian kids to firebomb their own diaspora. Two Ukrainian nationals arrested with thermite incendiary devices in operation targeting Nova Post, Ukraine's largest courier company connecting millions across EU member states

New developments

Ukrainian soldier wins ultramarathon world championship with 294 km run. Andrii Tkachuk defeated more than 200 competitors from around the world at the championship in France. Read our earlier daily review here.

