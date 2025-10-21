Support us on Patreon
Ukraine’s Barracuda naval drone launches air strike against Russian boat (video)

Ukraine’s Navy destroyed a Russian boat and its crew using FPV drones launched from a Barracuda maritime platform, showcasing the latest evolution in naval drone warfare.
21/10/2025
Ukrainian Barracuda naval drone, 20 October, 2025. Screenshot from video.
Ukrainian Barracuda naval drone, 20 October, 2025. Screenshot from video: 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy
The Ukrainian Navy released footage on 20 October showing a Barracuda unmanned marine drone delivering FPV drones that struck and destroyed a Russian boat along with its crew and ammunition.

Ukraine continues to integrate advanced naval and aerial drone systems for precision attacks against Russian forces, minimizing risks for its own troops while increasing pressure on the enemy forces at sea.

According to the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps, the operation was carried out swiftly and without risk to Ukrainian personnel. The FPV drones launched from the Barracuda targeted the enemy vessel in a precise attack.

“Modern technologies serve the defense and save lives,” the Brigade said on Facebook.

The footage shows the naval drone in action, an aerial drone taking off, and the moment of the strike from the point of view of an FPV drone.

Ukraine is increasingly trying to leverage modern unmanned systems in its naval operations, combining surface and aerial drones for high-precision attacks. These technologies allow Ukrainian forces to engage Russian vessels and coastal targets while minimizing risk to personnel. 

