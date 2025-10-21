Ukraine’s Barracuda naval drone launches air strike against Russian boat (video)

The Ukrainian Navy released footage on 20 October showing a Barracuda unmanned marine drone delivering FPV drones that struck and destroyed a Russian boat along with its crew and ammunition.

Ukraine continues to integrate advanced naval and aerial drone systems for precision attacks against Russian forces, minimizing risks for its own troops while increasing pressure on the enemy forces at sea.

According to the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps, the operation was carried out swiftly and without risk to Ukrainian personnel. The FPV drones launched from the Barracuda targeted the enemy vessel in a precise attack.

“Modern technologies serve the defense and save lives,” the Brigade said on Facebook.

The footage shows the naval drone in action, an aerial drone taking off, and the moment of the strike from the point of view of an FPV drone.

Ukrainian Navy: Barracuda drone boat delivers FPVs for precision strike on Russian vessel



The Ukrainian Navy released a video showing how its Barracuda unmanned surface vehicle delivered FPV drones to carry out a sudden strike on a Russian boat. According to the report, the… pic.twitter.com/6Tk7ugdIJW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 20, 2025

Ukraine is increasingly trying to leverage modern unmanned systems in its naval operations, combining surface and aerial drones for high-precision attacks. These technologies allow Ukrainian forces to engage Russian vessels and coastal targets while minimizing risk to personnel.