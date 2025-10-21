Russian drone kills own soldier attempting to surrender to Ukraine

A Russian drone operator killed a fellow soldier who was attempting to surrender to Ukrainian troops on the Orikhiv front in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on 20 October.

According to the report, the Russian serviceman consciously decided to lay down his arms. However, before he could complete the process of surrender, a Russian drone intervened - dropping an explosive device that instantly killed him.

“This incident once again demonstrates that the enemy does not value the lives of its own soldiers and is willing to commit brutal acts to conceal signs of disobedience or unwillingness to fight,” the Southern Defense Forces said.

Ukrainian defense portal Militarnyi noted that such cases are not isolated. Russian forces have reportedly used drones to kill soldiers attempting to surrender or retreat, reflecting a practice of suppressing desertion through lethal means.

Ukrainian forces stress that Russian servicepeople who choose to surrender are treated in accordance with international humanitarian law and have a real chance to preserve their lives. Kyiv has repeatedly urged Russian troops to lay down their arms rather than die for a war of aggression that their own command continues to wage at any cost.