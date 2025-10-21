Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia’s Novokuibyshevsk refinery shuts down again after recent back-to-back drone attacks

Reuters reports the second shutdown in a month at the Rosneft-controlled plant. Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in recent months.
byYuri Zoria
21/10/2025
2 minute read
russia's novokuibyshevsk refinery shuts down again after recent back-to-back drone attacks · post novokuybyshevsk located volga region hiw4b-novokuybyshevsk-samara-oblast-russia (1) ukrainian strikes forced rosneft's russia’s halt all primary crude processing 19
Russia’s Novokuybyshevsk is located in the Volga region.
Russia’s Novokuibyshevsk refinery shuts down again after recent back-to-back drone attacks

Ukrainian drone strikes forced Rosneft's Novokuibyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Volga region to halt all primary crude processing on 19 October, Reuters reported. This marks the second time in less than a month that the facility has shut down due to drone attacks. The facility is located about 900 km from the war zone in Ukraine. 

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks on Russian oil refineries since August. These strikes now occur every few days and have caused local fuel shortages in multiple Russian regions and occupied territories. The campaign aims to undermine Russian military fuel logistics and reduce export revenues that fund Moscow’s war effort.

Novokuibyshevsk refinery halts again after drone strike

According to two industry sources cited by Reuters, the refinery ceased operations at AVT-11, a crude distillation unit with a capacity of 18,900 metric tons per day, or approximately 138,540 barrels per day. The other main unit, AVT-9, had already been shut down by 19 October, leaving the facility without any functioning primary oil processing.

Ukrainian attacks specifically target the AVT units at Russian refineries, which are crucial for oil product production.

The refinery, which processed 5.74 million tons of crude oil last year and produced 1.10 million tons of motor gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel, and 1.27 million tons of fuel oil, has now stopped production for the second time in a month. It had previously suspended operations after a drone attack in September.

The sources told Reuters that the plant might resume production in early November, though no specific timeline has been confirmed.

ukrainian drones spark massive fire rosneft's major oil refinery samara's novokuybyshevsk (video) · post novokuybyshevsky russia's samara oblast 19 2025 exilenova+ dewatermarkai_1760874170327 struck russian overnight igniting raged morning telgram channels
Explore further

Ukrainian drones spark massive fire at Rosneft’s major oil refinery in Samara’s Novokuybyshevsk (video)

The most recent drone attack on the Novokuybyshevsk refinery occurred on 19 October, causing a massive fire at the facility. The governor of Samara oblast, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, stated on social media that local air defenses had responded to Ukrainian drones on 19 October. This was already the fifth attack on this refinery — and the fourth one in 2025.
Earlier, Ukrainian drones hit hte plant in late September.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!