Russia’s Novokuibyshevsk refinery shuts down again after recent back-to-back drone attacks

Ukrainian drone strikes forced Rosneft's Novokuibyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Volga region to halt all primary crude processing on 19 October, Reuters reported. This marks the second time in less than a month that the facility has shut down due to drone attacks. The facility is located about 900 km from the war zone in Ukraine.

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks on Russian oil refineries since August. These strikes now occur every few days and have caused local fuel shortages in multiple Russian regions and occupied territories. The campaign aims to undermine Russian military fuel logistics and reduce export revenues that fund Moscow’s war effort.

Novokuibyshevsk refinery halts again after drone strike

According to two industry sources cited by Reuters, the refinery ceased operations at AVT-11, a crude distillation unit with a capacity of 18,900 metric tons per day, or approximately 138,540 barrels per day. The other main unit, AVT-9, had already been shut down by 19 October, leaving the facility without any functioning primary oil processing.

The refinery, which processed 5.74 million tons of crude oil last year and produced 1.10 million tons of motor gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel, and 1.27 million tons of fuel oil, has now stopped production for the second time in a month. It had previously suspended operations after a drone attack in September.

The sources told Reuters that the plant might resume production in early November, though no specific timeline has been confirmed.

