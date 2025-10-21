From refusal to funding: Italy now ready to bankroll US arms for Ukraine it once opposed

Italy has reversed its position on a key NATO weapons procurement initiative and now signals readiness to fund US-made arms for Ukraine. Bloomberg reports that the country's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto made the move during a recent meeting of NATO defense ministers, marking a shift that could help Kyiv acquire much-needed air defense systems amid reduced US support.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, as the United States — after re-electing Donald Trump to the White House — halted military aid to its ally, Ukraine, and decided to sell weapons instead.

Italy reverses course and joins NATO-led arms funding plan

Bloomberg says Italy has expressed its willingness to pay for American weapons destined for Ukraine under a special procurement mechanism—known as the PURL program—after previously refusing to take part.

The change, according to people familiar with the discussions, came during a meeting of NATO defense ministers last week. These individuals, who declined to be named due to the private nature of the talks, said Italy’s participation was driven in part by a desire to retain influence within NATO as the procurement initiative gains traction.

The PURL enables Ukraine to buy US weapons, including Patriot air defense systems, with European allies covering most of the cost. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said last week that more than half of the alliance’s 32 member states had agreed to pledge funds to the PURL mechanism. While he did not name specific contributors, Nordic and Baltic countries earlier confirmed they were preparing new support packages.

Italy’s past aid and strategic calculus

Italy has already sent at least ten military aid packages to Ukraine. Though the full contents of those deliveries remain classified, they reportedly included air defense systems such as SAMP/T batteries.

PM Giorgia Meloni has publicly maintained support for Ukraine throughout the war, even as Italy faces internal financial constraints.