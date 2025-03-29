Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1129: US mineral deal threatens Ukraine’s EU prospects

Military

Russian forces deploy “creeping advance” tactics in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As Russian forces systematically intensify their southern offensive, small infantry groups are becoming the primary instrument of a calculated territorial expansion strategy in the region.

Frontline report: Ukraine strikes deep into Belgorod, forcing Russian forces into chaotic retreat. As Russian forces scramble to respond, Ukraine’s precision strike into Belgorod reveals a sophisticated military strategy designed to outmaneuver and psychologically disrupt enemy defenses.

Ukrainian forces destroy strategic bridges in Russian Belgorod Oblast. DeepState reports Ukrainian forces now control a 13-square-kilometer “gray zone” in Belgorod Oblast.

Azov Brigade captures 20 Russian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast’s Toretsk sector. Most of the Russian POWs are from the 9th Motor Rifle Brigade and have surrendered after a failed assault in the area.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine to receive expanded access to intelligence from Europe and licences to produce air defence systems. European nations prepare to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities through technology transfers.

American defense companies plan European poduction shift to bypass US weapons restrictions. Facing mounting challenges from restrictive US trade policies, major defense manufacturers are exploring European production alternatives to maintain global competitiveness and support international defense needs.

Forbes: Ukrainian night-vision fiber-optic drone strikes Russian troops in their sleeping bags (video). Ukrainian second-generation fiber-optic drones improved in agility, allowing for smoother movement through indoor environments.

As of 28 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 910750 (+1860)

Tanks: 10455 (+17)

APV: 21762 (+61)

Artillery systems: 25387 (+122)

MLRS: 1344 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1119

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 31070 (+144)

Cruise missiles: 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 42280 (+210)

International

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to consider US minerals deal if it’s linked to future aid. Earlier, Ukrainian officials denounce a US minerals agreement as a potential economic trap, warning the proposal could dramatically reshape Ukraine’s sovereignty.

US State Department officially announces closure of USAID as separate agency. The agency’s functions reportedly will be absorbed into the State Department by 1 July.

Despite talks in Saudi Arabia, fighting in Ukraine only intensifies – UN Human Rights Commissioner. Volker Türk reveals 413 civilian deaths and over 2,000 injuries in Ukraine since the year began.

EU preparing 17th package of sanctions for Russia. The European Commission plans to present its proposals in early summer, despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The Telegraph: New US mineral deal threatens Ukraine’s EU membership prospects. A proposed US-Ukraine mineral agreement threatens to transform Ukraine’s economic autonomy, potentially sacrificing national resources in exchange for military support under highly restrictive terms.

South Korean LG and Hyundai quietly prepare Russian market re-entry amid rising US tariffs. South Korean firms like LG and Hyundai explore Russia market re-entry amid potential sanctions lift.

EU vows to maintain Russia sanctions until war in Ukraine fully ends. EU firmly commits to maintaining sanctions against Russia until Ukraine war concludes, rejecting Moscow’s attempts to negotiate sanction removal.

UK foreign secretary says Russia continues attacks on Ukraine despite energy ceasefire. Russia’s ‘human safari’ drone attacks in Kherson reveal devastating new civilian targeting tactics.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine secures € 2 billion defense package and European intelligence access at Paris summit. Ukraine secures €2 billion defense package, intelligence access, and production licenses in the Coalition of the Willing meeting in France, strengthening international military support.

UK PM Starmer says sanctions on Russia should increase, not weaken. He said Putin is “playing games” with peace talks, demanding sanctions be lifted first.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine brings home bodies of 909 fallen soldiers. Some bodies were returned from morgues within the Russian Federation.

Russia targets Odesa with drones, hits gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast despite alleged energy ceasefire. The Air Force’s data suggests that at least 23 Russian drones might have reached their targets, injuring a civilian.

Russia strikes Ukraine’s gas site, blames Kyiv for Russian strike on Ukraine-controlled Sudzha gas station. The latter incident appears to be among Russia’s clumsiest false flag attempts to date.

US funding for abducted Ukrainian children program restored temporarily, White House still terminating initiative. A Yale University research program tracking Russian child abductions in Ukraine receives last-minute funding extension.

Political and Legal Developments

“Putin is war criminal”: Zelenskyy rejects proposed UN interim leadership. Moscow continues to demand Ukraine’s de facto capitulation, including control over occupied and large unoccupied territories.

Reuters: Radio Free Europe regains Trump-cut funding through court, Radio Free Asia and Voice of America file lawsuits. Trump defunded key US-financed media tools abroad earlier this month, forcing their journalists onto unpaid leave.

Ukrainian Association of Photographers condemns World Press Photo for awarding Russian, Belarusian photographers. Last year’s World Press Photo winner Julia Kochetova expressed surprise at seeing “so much attention to the ‘Russian soul’ narrative” in this year’s contest results.

Putin demands removal of Ukrainian leadership in favor of UN interim authority. He also praised US President Donald Trump, claiming the latter sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year all-out war.

EU sanctions 25 individuals and 7 entities linked to Lukashenka regime in Belarus. Those targeted are responsible for electoral manipulation, human rights violations, internal repression, and providing military assistance to Russia in its offensive against Ukraine.

Frontline report: Germany seizes Russian oil tanker, busting massive shadow fleet sanctions evasion scheme. As Russia’s elaborate maritime sanctions-dodging network faces unprecedented scrutiny, Germany’s bold intervention signals a potential turning point in economic warfare, threatening the Kremlin’s critical oil revenue streams.

ISW: Russia continues strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure under energy ceasefire cover. This “is not in line with US President Donald Trump’s goal of using the temporary ceasefire to facilitate a lasting peace in Ukraine.”

