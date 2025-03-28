Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian forces destroy strategic bridges in Russian Belgorod Oblast

DeepState reports Ukrainian forces now control a 13-square-kilometer “gray zone” in Belgorod Oblast.
byMaria Tril
28/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian aircraft destroy a bridge in the Belgorod Oblast, March 2025. Credit: Dnipro Osint
Ukrainian military aviation conducted precision strikes on two critical bridges in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, targeting infrastructure supporting Russian military operations near the Ukrainian border.

The Dnipro Osint analytical group confirmed the attacks on bridges in Grafovka and Nadezhdevka.

“Both roads lead from Krasnaya Yaruga city, where the command group is stationed that attempts to eliminate the Ukrainian bridgehead,” analysts reported.

BBC sources said that the Ukrainian operation in Belgorod Oblast has been ongoing for a week. Official information remains limited, with Russian and international sources suggesting Ukrainian forces have made incremental advances.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s sole official statement from 18 March acknowledged Ukrainian units attempting to penetrate towards Demidovka and Prilesye villages in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. Russian authorities claim approximately 200 Ukrainian soldiers with 29 military vehicles were involved in the initial incursion.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed emergency evacuation of border settlements, describing the situation as “very complex.”

OSINT researchers assert that as of 26 March, Ukrainian forces are engaged in battles for control of two Russian settlements. The DeepState analytical project indicates the “gray zone” on Russian territory covers approximately 13 square kilometers.

Recently, Ukrainian HIMARS missile systems reportedly destroyed four Russian helicopters in the Belgorod Oblast, further demonstrating the operational capabilities of Ukrainian forces in this contested area.

Kyiv has not provided official commentary on the ongoing operations.

Read also:

