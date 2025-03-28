Support us on Patreon
Ukraine brings home bodies of 909 fallen soldiers

Some bodies were returned from morgues within the Russian Federation.
byMaria Tril
28/03/2025
2 minute read
The return of the fallen soldiers to Ukraine-controlled territories on March 2024. Credit: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs / Telegram
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 909 soldiers who died during the ongoing war with Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on 28 March 2025.

The fallen soldiers were brought from Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia areas. Some bodies were returned from morgues within the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously disclosed in an interview with NBC that over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Nearly 380,000 soldiers have been wounded during the same period.

The retrieval operation involved multiple Ukrainian state agencies. These included the Armed Forces, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights. The International Committee of the Red Cross provided additional support.

Ukrainian authorities emphasized the importance of identifying the fallen soldiers. Law enforcement and forensic experts will work to confirm the identities of the retrieved bodies.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has lost 910,750 troops since the invasion began on 24 February 2022.

The Geneva Conventions mandate that fallen soldiers be given a dignified burial, a principle Ukraine is striving to uphold through these repatriation efforts

