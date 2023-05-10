Mourners gather in Kyiv to honor fallen Ukrainian soldier killed in action near Bakhmut

Soldiers hold an image of a fallen Ukrainian soldier, Victor Panasko, during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv, on 10 May. Source: Daryna Kolomiiets/Suspilne

On 10 May, more than 200 people, including friends, comrades, and family, gathered in central Kyiv to honor a fallen Ukrainian soldier, Victor Panasko, who was killed in action near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

The funeral service took place at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, following a farewell ceremony, held at Independence Square.

Victor Panasko, 33, known as “Iranets”, was a soldier of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps and officer of the “Tryzub” military movement named after Stepan Bandera, who fought for freedom and independence of Ukraine since the EuroMaidan revolution in 2014. He also took part in a battle for Sloviansk during the Donbas War.

“Victor enjoyed life and did everything he could for Ukraine and its people. He died as a hero in battle, just as he wanted,” his comrade Oleksandr said during the funeral.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: fallen, soldier